Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.2%  SPI 17’040 0.3%  Dow 45’632 1.9%  DAX 24’363 0.3%  Euro 0.9394 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’488 0.5%  Gold 3’372 1.0%  Bitcoin 93’790 3.2%  Dollar 0.8017 -0.8%  Öl 67.8 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Energie-Effizienz im Urlaub: Diese Geräte sollten während der Abwesenheit vom Strom genommen werden
Von Geduld bis Disziplin: Die wichtigsten Regeln der Buffett-Strategie
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC): So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren gegangen
So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Worldcoin-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verloren
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
25.08.2025 01:12:30

South Korea Bourse May Challenge 3,200-Point Mark

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just shy of the 3,170-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the technology and industrial stocks, while the financials and chemicals were soft.

For the day, the index improved 26.99 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 3,168.73. Volume was 233.9 million shares worth 8.21 trillion won. There were 461 gainers and 410 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.45 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.19 percent, Hana Financial sank 0.72 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.13 percent, Samsung SDI dropped 0.89 percent, LG Electronics lost 0.66 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.45 percent, Naver fell 0.45 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.92 percent, Lotte Chemical plummeted 5.86 percent, SK Innovation slumped 0.76 percent, POSCO Holdings declined 0.83 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.91 percent, Hyundai Mobis added 0.67 percent, Hyundai Motor was down 0.35 percent, Kia Motors improved 0.87 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Friday and continued to trend upward as the day continued, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 846.24 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 45,631.74, while the NASDAQ rallied 396.23 points or 1.88 percent to end at 21,496.54 and the S&P 500 jumped 96.74 points or 1.52 percent to close at 6,466.91.

For the week, the Dow spiked1.5 percent, the NASDAQ slipped 0.6 percent and the S&P rose 0.3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came in reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech before the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

While Powell touched only briefly on the outlook for monetary policy, his remarks have increased investor confidence that the Fed will lower interest rates next month.

Following Powell's remarks, CME Group's FedWatch Tool jumped to indicate an 83.1 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point next month, up from 75.0 percent a day earlier.

Crude oil prices rose modestly on Friday as expectations of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal waned with no progress. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $0.13 pr 0.20 percent at $63.65 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?

📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.

Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

24.08.25 Logo WHS Eine Aktie, eine Option - Börseneinkommen leicht gemacht - Kostenlose Webinarreihe ab Dienstag
22.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.25 BNP Paribas: Chinas Aktien sind günstig
22.08.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.08.2025
22.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
21.08.25 KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.08.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
21.08.25 Globale Heimtierwirtschaft auf dem Vormarsch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’821.39 18.77 BVKSPU
Short 13’052.57 13.82 BA5S0U
Short 13’569.85 8.88 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’264.85 22.08.2025 17:30:01
Long 11’775.83 19.21 S69BTU
Long 11’516.00 13.82 BH2SIU
Long 11’005.55 8.78 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Zukunft des Geldes: Bitcoin, Ripple oder Ethereum - wer macht das Rennen?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 34: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zweifelhafter Erfolg für Tesla-Aktie: US-Luftwaffe ordert Cybertrucks - für Zielübungen
RWE-Aktie im Minus: Halbjahresergebnisse etwas schwächer als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Finanzblogger hebt den Daumen: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nach Veröffentlichung der Quartalsbilanz zulegen
Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SMI schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels
Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SMI sackt am Mittwochmittag ab

Top-Rankings

KW 34: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 34: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 34: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}