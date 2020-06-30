South Florida's Custom Home Remodeler Shows Off Its Rebrand After Quarantine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serving all of South Florida for the past 15 years, Quality Service Renovation (QSR) is the premier home remodeling company with an eye for detail. Now that we have all spent the past few months indoors, QSR is ready to make your home the one of your dreams. If you have spent the past few months thinking of how to improve your home, QSR has the solution. With a brand-new logo and website, QSR demonstrates that every element matters when elevating a brand. The changes reflect their continued dedication to telling stories through visuals. Their highly skilled team is dedicated to making your dream home a reality and raising it's value with creativity, attention to detail and love for the finished product.

"The client always comes first," says founder Alberto Romero. "QSR is dedicated to craftsmanship in all projects and has grown every year through the referrals of satisfied clients. We provide affordable, customized remodeling services that include home facelifts, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, interior and exterior painting, and more. We know that being indoors so much during quarantine has given so many the time/has inspired many to rethink their homes/understand the importance of comfort and security. Let us know what you think of our new website and logo provided by JDOC Advertising & Marketing, one of the top marketing and advertising agencies in South Florida."

At QSR, success is measured by client satisfaction, not project volume. The smallest details are paid the same exacting attention as those that make a statement. QSR's goal is not just to complete projects in a timely manner. The company seeks to develop long-term relationships with clients and their loved ones.

"Thank you very much for the wonderful job you did on our kitchen and bathroom remodeling project," says one happy South Florida QSR customer. "Everyone was so helpful and easy to work with. When our friends and neighbors ask about how QRS Group is, we have nothing but the best things to say."

About QSR

With over 15 years experience, QSR is one of the most trusted home remodeling companies in South Florida. Their long history of partnerships with restoration companies resulted in the founding of QSR. We specialize in the ultimate client experience with customizable and affordable services. Every member of the hardworking team shares the passion for raising the value of your home with bespoke home remodeling services. For more information, please visit qsr-fl.com.



SOURCE QSR