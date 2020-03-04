South Carolina Connections Academy Now Enrolling for 2020-21 School Year

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free, statewide, online public school announces open enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for new K-11th graders. The school, which served approximately 5,400 students in grades K-12 across the state during the 2019-20 school year, offers a flexible online learning option to accommodate the needs of the modern student and grants families the ability to personalize and monitor their student's education.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning families this upcoming school year," said Josh Kitchens, principal at South Carolina Connections Academy. "The 2020-21 school year represents a new opportunity to help our students succeed personally and academically through our flexible approach to learning, high-quality curriculum, and nurturing learning environment that encourages students to grow and excel."

South Carolina Connections Academy provides a flexible education option for a diverse group of students, including competitive athletes with strict training schedules, those who need an alternative to homeschooling or the traditional classroom, students looking to expand course offerings with a more challenging workload, and those seeking a safe and bully-free learning environment, among others.

With advanced technology and a rigorous curriculum, state-certified teachers work closely with students to develop individualized learning plans that nurture strengths and provide additional support in areas that need improvement. Students have frequent opportunities to socialize with their classmates and interact with their teachers in the virtual classroom, at in-person school events, and through online clubs and activities and online classroom sessions. South Carolina Connections Academy extracurricular clubs range from art and science to career prep. The school also hosts numerous field trips and in-person ceremonies, including volunteer service opportunities and a graduation ceremony, to help build community among students.

"South Carolina Connections Academy has allowed my tenth grader, Trey, to thrive in school and his personal life," said Gaffney-based mother Laura Haddon. "The school's flexibility has given Trey the opportunity to become more involved in his passion for agriculture and cattle breeding without sacrificing a quality education."

Interested families can learn more about the online school and explore the South Carolina Connections Academy program through a variety of in-person and online information sessions in the coming months. These events provide families the opportunity to meet with teachers and ask questions to determine if virtual school is a good fit for their student.

To learn more about South Carolina Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit the school's website.

About South Carolina Connections Academy

South Carolina Connections Academy is a tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable virtual public school serving students in grades K-12 statewide. South Carolina Connections Academy is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges & Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI), an accrediting division of AdvancEDThe school opened in 2008 and is authorized under state law by the South Carolina Public Charter School District. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools and community experiences create a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

