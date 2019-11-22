South Bay SUV Shoppers Can Get the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport at Pacific Volkswagen in Spring 2020

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently at a production facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Volkswagen unveiled an exciting new SUV: the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. It combines the high-level utility, off-road-capabilities and technological sophistication of the Volkswagen Atlas — but with a smaller footprint, greater maneuverability and a sportier design. SUV shoppers from the South Bay of Los Angeles can get the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport at Pacific Volkswagen in Hawthorne in Spring 2020.

The 2020 Atlas delivers excellent performance with its two robust engine options. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Drivers who demand more power for their Southern California journeys can get the 3.6-liter V6 engine, which doles out 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Both the four-cylinder engine and the V6 engine are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Despite a length that is 2.8 inches shorter than the standard Atlas model, the Atlas Cross Sport offers a surprising amount of space for passengers, with a total passenger volume of 111.8 cubic feet and a generous amount of legroom and headroom. The Atlas Cross Sport also offers plenty of cargo space, with a maximum cargo capacity of 77.8 cubic feet.

The VW Atlas Cross Sport is a very safe SUV, especially with its plethora of safety-enhancing driving assistance features. This includes Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear Traffic Alert, Dynamic Road Sign Display and Traffic Jam Assist.

The Atlas Cross Sport is highly capable on the towing front, with a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. Also, the Atlas Cross Sport enables drivers to head off the beaten path with ease with the available 4Motion all-wheel drive system, which provides superb traction when driving over challenging terrains.

South Bay SUV shoppers can find additional information about the 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport and other VW models at Pacific Volkswagen by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.pacficvolkswagen.com, calling (424) 264-0813 or by visiting in person at 14900 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne.

