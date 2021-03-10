South Africa Legal Services and Activities Market Report 2021: Sate of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Outlook, Competition, Industry Associations

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Legal Services and Activities in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on legal services and activities in South Africa and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and the factors that influence it.

There is information on the number and size of firms, people studying or employed in the sector, earnings and fees and transformation statistics.

There are profiles of 28 companies including big law firms such as Norton Rose Fulbright, Bowmans, Webber Wentzel, Werksmans and ENSAfrica, a number of medium-sized firms and specialists such as Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys and Spoor & Fisher.

Legal Services and Activities in South Africa:

The legal activities and services sector in South Africa has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which initially resulted in the brief closure of courts and a number of legal entities. Legal practitioners have experienced salary cuts and a decline in fees billed, and sole practitioners and smaller law firms have been more greatly affected than larger firms. Firms also face rising operating costs and the possibility of having legal fees regulated. Competition is on the rise and law firms are attempting to incorporate new legal technologies to reduce costs.



Legal Practitioners:

The number of practising attorneys has increased significantly over the past few decades, and there has been a huge rise in enrolment for an LLB degree, and in the number of graduates. There is a growing gap between the number of LLB graduates and the number of attorneys admitted to the profession each year, and although demand for legal services is growing, the sector faces an over-supply of qualified graduates.



Demand for Legal Services:

Besides dealing with new legislation and providing compliance advice, the legal sector is assisting clients with legal issues and challenges that have emerged as a result of pandemic including challenges to the legality of certain regulations introduced during the lockdown and legal issues involving claims companies have made against insurance companies for losses incurred during the lockdown. Amendments to legislation and the introduction of new laws and regulations is set to continue driving demand for legal advisory services, particularly in the area of compliance.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Operating Costs

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Adams & Adams

Allen And Overy ( South Africa ) Inc

) Inc Baker And Mckenzie Inc

Bell Dewar Inc

Bowman Gilfillan Inc

Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc

Cox Yeats Attorneys

D M Kisch Inc

Daly Maqubela Oliphant Inc

Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Inc

Fairbridge Arderne And Lawton Inc

Fluxmans Inc

Garlicke And Bousfield Inc

Gildenhuys Malatji Inc

Goldberg And De Villiers Inc

Hahn And Hahn Inc

Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc

Lawtons Inc

Livingston Leandy Inc

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc

Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Smith Tabata Buchanan Boyes Inc

Spoor And Fisher Partners

Stowell And Co Inc

Von Seidels Intellectual Property Attorneys

Webber Wentzel

Werksmans Inc

Werthschroder Inc

