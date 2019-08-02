South Africa Construction Markets 2018-2019: Total Expenditure Amounting to More than R430.2 Bn in 2018

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Construction Industry in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With total expenditure on construction works and related activities amounting to more than R430.2bn in 2018, the South African construction sector is of great strategic importance to the country.



This report covers the South African Construction Industry including structural insulated panel systems, scaffolding and building management systems. This report includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the factors influencing it and corporate actions and business, regulatory, continental and international updates and information.



However, the protracted economic downturn and reduced levels of public infrastructure investment have exacted a heavy toll on contractors, including most of the industry's major players, compelling some to focus on different markets and others to file for business rescue. The decline of the industry has been exacerbated by the marked increase in land invasions, acts of violence and extortionist activity on construction sites.

Sector Decline:

Statistics South Africa reports that the construction sector shed around 142,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2019. While the sector still employs over 8% of the country's labour force and construction output accounts for around 4% of gross domestic product, the sector is under significant pressure as spending on infrastructure declined, the local economy failed to grow and concerns mounted about the expropriation of land without compensation.



The industry is experiencing shrinking profit margins, cost overruns, labour disruptions and poor productivity, a shortage of skilled workers and the rising cost of inputs. Turnover in the construction sector declined 8.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018, while real growth in construction activity slowed to 1.1% year-on-year, down from 2.3% in the previous quarter.

There are 69 company profiles including Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon, the largest South African construction and engineering company listed on the JSE and other listed companies such as Murray & Roberts, Raubex, Calgro M3, Stefanutti Stocks and Aveng. It includes profiles on companies in business rescue such as Group Five, Basil Read and Esor and public entities such as the South African National Roads Agency.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION

2.1. Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. KEY INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives and Public Infrastructure Expenditure

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Labour

5.5. Corruption

5.6. Cyclicality

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Health and Safety Concerns

5.10. The Supply and Quality of Building Materials

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

Arnott Panels (Pty) Ltd

Aveng Ltd

Axsys Projects (Pty) Ltd

Basil Read Holdings Ltd

Bilfinger Intervalve Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bluhm Burton Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Bosch Projects (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd

Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd

Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd

Colas Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd

Construction Maintenance Services (Pty) Ltd

Diabor (Pty) Ltd

Edwin Construction (Pty) Ltd

Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd

Esor Ltd

Exr Construction (Pty) Ltd

Fairbrother Geotechnical Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Fikile Construction (Pty) Ltd

Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Gauteng Piling (Pty) Ltd

Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd

Giuricich Bros Construction (Pty) Ltd

Group Five Construction (Pty) Ltd

Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Haw and Inglis Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Intastor Controlled Environments (Pty) Ltd

Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kaefer Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd

Kuntwela Enzansi Ventures (Pty) Ltd

Lakeshore Trading 102 Cc

M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd

Malinga Scaffolding and Formowork (Pty) Ltd

Mazor Group Ltd 153

Motheo Construction Group (Pty) Ltd

Murray and Roberts Holdings Ltd

Power Construction (Pty) Ltd

Pro Fix Robor (Pty) Ltd

Ramutsa Rail Cc

Ratehang Projects Cc

Raubex Group Ltd

Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd

S K S Business Solutions Cc

Sa Scaffold Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

South African National Roads Agency Soc Ltd (The)

Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd

Tcm Developments (Pty) Ltd

Tiber Construction (Pty) Ltd

Tisang Group (Pty) Ltd

Tn Molefe Construction (Pty) Ltd

Top Fix (Pty) Ltd

Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd

Umso Construction (Pty) Ltd

Viva Formwork And Scaffolding ( Cape Town ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Vna Piling Cc

Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd

Wk Construction (Pty) Ltd

Wk Construction South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Wood South Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0r2l6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-construction-markets-2018-2019-total-expenditure-amounting-to-more-than-r430-2-bn-in-2018--300895665.html

SOURCE Research and Markets