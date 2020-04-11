+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 06:00:00

Sourcing Industry Group Approved by NASBA as a CPE Sponsor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) has recently been approved as a registered sponsor on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). The National Registry of CPE Sponsors recognizes and highlights Continuing Professional Education (CPE) sponsors that provide CPE programs in accordance with nationally recognized standards.

CPA and equivalent designations who enroll in the CPE-track of SIG University's Certified Third Party Risk Management Professional (C3PRMP) program will receive 66 CPE credits upon successful completion of the program.

"This is the time to invest in third-party risk management to make risk-informed decisions that affect your extended enterprise," said Linda Tuck Chapman, program creator and faculty at SIG University. "This 10-week, video-based program is the 'gold standard', ideal for busy practitioners, relationship managers, anyone responsible for operational risk management and risk oversight, and anyone who wants to have a working knowledge of third-party risk management."

Tuck Chapman, a widely recognized risk expert, is President of Ontala Performance Solutions and CEO of Third Party Risk Institute. C3PRMP is based on real-life experiences, bona-fide expertise, globally accepted risk management frameworks and Tuck Chapman's best-selling book "Third-Party Risk Management: Driving Enterprise Value" (published by the Risk Management Association). After 10 weeks and 15 modules of eLearning, required reading, and interactive discussions, students will graduate with a strong and sustainable working knowledge of third-party risk management that can be implemented immediately.

"Third-party risk touches on all areas of operational risk – cyber, business resilience, financial, technology and reputational risk, to name a few," said SIG CEO and President Dawn Tiura. "Anyone who is serious about investing in their team and themselves or expanding their career choices benefits from this certification and learning with other committed professionals from around the world."

SIG University is an internationally recognized training and certification program for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk professionals. It currently offers four leading-edge certification programs:

  • Certified Third Party Risk Management Professional Program (C3PRMP)
  • Certified Sourcing Professional Program (CSP)
  • Certified Intelligent Automation Professional Program (CIAP)
  • Certified Supplier Management Professional Program (CSMP)

CPAs pursuing CPE credits can enroll in an upcoming semester of C3PRMP, which begins on April 13, July 6 and September 28 by visiting SIG University's website. All successful graduates will become Certified Third Party Risk Management Professionals (C3PRMP) and earn a SIG University issued certification and digital badge.

About SIG University
SIG University is the premier training and certification program for sourcing, outsourcing, procurement and risk professionals looking to enhance their practical experience with the latest sourcing thought leadership. SIG University was founded on the ideals of elevating the sourcing profession to deliver strategic value to the corporation, and is the only sourcing, supply management and risk certification designed and delivered by seasoned sourcing practitioners.

About SIG 
SIG is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing "next" practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space. 

About Linda Tuck Chapman
C3PRMP program creator Linda Tuck Chapman is a leading expert in third-party risk management. As one of the first Chief Procurement Officers and Head of Third Party Risk Management in the financial services sector, Linda helped found best practices in strategic sourcing and high-impact third-party risk management. Today, Linda leads Ontala Performance Solutions and Third Party Risk Institute. A strategic advisor, relatable educator, and published author, Linda's clients and global network benefit from her experience, expertise and thought leadership.

 

SOURCE Sourcing Industry Group

