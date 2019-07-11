Sourced Group Announces Promotion and Appointments to Executive Leadership Team

Changes will accelerate execution of growth strategy for global cloud consulting firm

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY and TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consultancy specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of John Painter to Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, and the appointments of Ian McMaugh as Managing Director, ASEAN and Wilson Lee as Chief Financial Officer.

Painter was previously Managing Director for the ASEAN region. Under Painter's direction, the region grew from three to 20 staff and acquired an impressive roster of enterprise clients, including marquee brands such as Singapore Airlines, Certis and RHB Singapore. In his new role, Painter will lead the development and go-to-market strategy for Sourced's strategic Cloud at Scale™ solution framework and assist with key client acquisition and retention.

Replacing Painter as the new Managing Director, ASEAN is Ian McMaugh. Based in Singapore, McMaugh joins Sourced as a 20-year IT veteran and most recently Head of Cloud (APAC) for Orange Business Services, where he managed the cloud sales and consulting team across six APAC locations and 13 cities. McMaugh is responsible for expanding Sourced's footprint across Asia, managing the Singapore team and maintaining the high level of service quality for which Sourced is known.

Wilson Lee, who has been working with Sourced since 2016, joins the company as full-time CFO based in Toronto, responsible for global financial operations including financial planning, legal, risk management, taxation, treasury and investor relations. Lee was previously CFO for several technology start-ups including Fortiva, a cloud-based email archiving company acquired by Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT). He has extensive financial, operational, capital markets and mergers and acquisitions experience.

"Wilson and Ian are excellent additions to our executive leadership team," says Jonathan Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "Wilson's deep financial and operational knowledge will support the company's global expansion as we bring new offerings to market and enter new geographies. Ian's extensive track record in delivering cloud solutions and growing large consulting teams will ensure we continue to deliver innovative, client-centric outcomes for our ASEAN customers while scaling our operations in the region. I'm excited to announce John's promotion. He established our presence in ASEAN and was instrumental in growing our business there. His successful Singapore assignment and technical vision will be of tremendous benefit to our international team and clients as he takes on a globally focussed role."

About Sourced Group

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialize in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity and embrace cloud at scale. www.sourcedgroup.com



For further information: Media Contact: Kevin Spikes, Australia: 02 8278 0777 x2812, North America: 844 401 6455 x2812, Singapore: +65 3163 6580 x2812, Direct: +1 647 493 2812, Mobile: +1 647 526 316, kevin.spikes@sourcedgroup.com

SOURCE Sourced Group