Sourced Group Achieves Amazon Web Services Financial Services Competency

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, and TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading global IT consulting firm specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for regulated industries, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, is pleased to announce it has achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency.

The designation marks the fifth significant APN milestone achieved by Sourced over the past 12 months. The company achieved the APN Migration Competency in November 2018, the APN DevOps Competency in December 2018, the APN Premier Consulting Partner designation in April 2019 and the APN Public Sector Competency in July 2019.

"We're proud to be recognised for our deep expertise and extensive track record in financial services, a core vertical for Sourced," says Jon Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "With a decade of experience delivering successful large-scale cloud transformation programs to more than a dozen enterprise financial institutions across three continents, this certification underlines our commitment to the industry. We look forward to continuing to help new and existing financial services clients with their digital transformation programs by leveraging the security and agility of AWS."

The AWS Competency Program is designed to highlight APN Partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialised solution areas. The purpose of the AWS Financial Services Competency is to help customers identify and connect with industry-leading consulting and technology partners with solutions for banking and payments, capital markets, and insurance.

Being recognised with the AWS Financial Services Competency further differentiates Sourced as an APN member that has demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To become an AWS Financial Services Competency Partner, APN Partners must demonstrate expertise on AWS within the financial services industry and meet several requirements, including use case-specific public customer references, and successfully completing a rigorous audit of their financial services solution or practice.

Sourced is an award-winning global consulting firm that helps organisations make the most of cloud computing with a focus on security, governance, and compliance. With nearly a decade of experience and offices in Australia, Canada, and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services that secure, migrate and manage hyperscale cloud infrastructure for enterprise clients. We specialise in organisation-wide cloud transformation and enablement for highly regulated industries, including financial services, aviation, healthcare, and telecommunications. Our proven deployment frameworks and trusted design patterns enable security-conscious organisations to unlock innovation, increase velocity, and embrace cloud at scale. www.sourcedgroup.com.

