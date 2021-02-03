SMI 10’843 0.4%  SPI 13’531 0.4%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’919 0.6%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’616 0.7%  Gold 1’838 0.0%  Bitcoin 32’561 2.0%  Dollar 0.8993 0.2%  Öl 58.0 0.3% 
03.02.2021 13:22:00

SourceAmerica and the Army go back to basics with new service uniform

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® has a history of supporting the nation's servicemembers in many different ways. From manufacturing uniforms to providing food service at military installations and even manufacturing personal protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, SourceAmerica, people with disabilities, and the military have worked together to provide important products and services in the defense of the nation.

SourceAmerica logo (PRNewsfoto/SourceAmerica)

"SourceAmerica is honored to be a part of the Army Green Service Uniform project," said Jill Johnson, VP, Products.

In 2018, the U.S. Army announced that the Army Green Service Uniform (AGSU) would become the new dress uniform for all soldiers. The AGSU's design would be similar to the one worn during World War II, harkening to the days of bravery and courage brought forward by soldiers from the "Greatest Generation."

Once the decision was made to change the uniform, the question of how to bring it to life came to the forefront. The Army ultimately decided that the AbilityOne® Program was positioned to provide the best quality and value for the project. The AbilityOne Program is one of the nation's largest sources of employment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities. Nationwide, nearly 45,000 people are employed through the AbilityOne Program, including around 3,000 veterans.

"SourceAmerica is honored to be a part of the Army Green Service Uniform project," said Jill Johnson, Vice President, Products. "Our goal is to provide job opportunities for people with disabilities. We are proud to partner with the Army to accomplish our mission through this work."

SourceAmerica and National Industries for the Blind (NIB) are Central Nonprofit Agencies designated by the U.S. AbilityOne Commission to facilitate the participation of nonprofit agencies in the Program. As an AbilityOne-authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica connects its network of approximately 700 local nonprofit agencies to job opportunities that become available through AbilityOne.

With the decision made that SourceAmerica and the AbilityOne Program would manufacture and roll out the AGSU, it turned out that SourceAmerica's Manufacturing and Development Program was the ideal fit for the creative testing, manufacturing, and delivery of the uniform. Two nonprofit agencies within the SourceAmerica network, Goodwill Industries of South Florida, and Puerto Rico Industries for the Blind, were selected to take part due to their expertise in manufacturing uniforms and capacity to provide expert kitting and shipping plans. Their involvement enabled people with disabilities to have a front-and-center role with the AGSU project. Additionally, two nonprofit agencies within the NIB network -- Alabama Industries for the Blind and Travis Association for the Blind – were also on board.

The AGSU team spent nearly nine months designing and testing several versions of the new uniform. This process included the people with disabilities who were manufacturing several of the test pieces, including shirts, jackets, belts, slacks, and hats. Once a final design was chosen by the Army, full production on the AGSU began. Today, the nonprofit agencies share different responsibilities in the manufacturing, packaging, and delivery of the uniforms.

"Our team is proud to be a part of this landmark project through the AbilityOne Program," said Goodwill Industries of South Florida President and CEO David Landsberg. "People with disabilities are making an impact every day, and to see the new Army Green Service Uniform being worn by our soldiers is very empowering for the individuals who are a part of this effort."

Walter Anderson works on the AGSU project for Goodwill Industries of South Florida. "I take pride in what I do. I love my work. I love the company. I love the military; that I'm doing it for the military. I can't get on the field and fight for them, but I can sure make their uniform," he said.

The U.S. Army has received its initial shipments of the uniform at a number of its installations across the nation and will continue to receive them through the end of February 2021. Because of the diligence and dedication of people with disabilities who used their expertise and skill to meet the Army's requirements, the Army is receiving a uniform they will proudly wear for years to come.

About SourceAmerica
SourceAmerica connects government and corporate customers to a national network of approximately 700 nonprofit agencies that hire a talented segment of the workforce – people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic and social inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with differing abilities. As a leading job creator within the disability community and distinguished as an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org and follow the organization on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmerica) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourceamerica-and-the-army-go-back-to-basics-with-new-service-uniform-301220681.html

SOURCE SourceAmerica

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.61 %
Alcon 67.18
0.99 %
ABB 27.50
0.88 %
Nestle 103.12
0.59 %
SGS 2’741.00
0.55 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’094.50
-0.14 %
Sika 253.70
-0.16 %
Lonza Grp 572.00
-0.31 %
CS Group 12.05
-0.33 %
The Swatch Grp 265.20
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:45
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
07:03
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen kontern bearishe Wochenkerze / ABB – Neues Zehnjahreshoch
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Nestlé verhandelt mit One Rock über Verkauf von Wasser-Geschäft - Nestlé-Aktie freundlich
Nach Rekordzahlen für 2020: Amazon-Gründer Bezos kündigt Rücktritt als Vorstandschef an - Amazon-Aktie vorbörslich etwas fester
Stadler Rail-Aktie freundlich: Zentralbahn kauft neue Zahnradtriebzüge von Stadler Rail
Diesen Aktien attestiert Investor Thomas Lee ein ähnliches Kurspotential wie zuletzt Tesla
Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gute Stimmung hält an: SMI und DAX weiter freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Mittwochshandel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit