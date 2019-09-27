Soundcore Unveils Liberty 2 Pro, First Sonically Aligned True-Wireless Earbuds

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today introduced the Liberty 2 Pro, the crown jewel in its next generation Liberty true wireless lineup. Utilizing a first-of-its-kind coaxial driver, Soundcore's engineers were able to successfully marry a custom tuned, balanced armature (BA) driver from Knowles with a Soundcore dynamic driver to create a pair of wireless earbuds with an accurate sound stage and alignment of all frequencies.

TRUE AUDIO REPRODUCTION

Unique to the Liberty 2 Pro is the Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA). While many headphones and earbuds have used multiple drivers for generations, the engineers behind the Liberty 2 Pro wanted to ensure listeners would experience the most accurate sound profile, without any delay in either the high or low frequencies. Therefore during the design process, looked into aligning each of the two drivers in a coaxial architecture, a concept which has been around for decades in car audio and home audio products but has never been done in a pair of wireless earbuds.

"By positioning the Knowles balanced armature driver directly in front of the dynamic driver and aligning both with a listener's ear canal, the resulting sound is sonically accurate," said Rock Gao, General Manager, Headphones for Soundcore. "During the initial stages of design, we were not happy with the soundstage and looked into creating the coaxial architecture. This new design provided us not only with crisp treble, full and rich bass and a delicately balanced midrange but true audio alignment of all frequencies. Additionally, working with 10 Grammy-award winning recording engineers, we were able to tune these earbuds to be sonically accurate to give listeners the same experience that comes out of the recording studio."

RECHARGEABLE CASE

In addition to high-quality sound, the Liberty 2 Pro features a true wireless form factor with rechargeable, rounded pebble-shaped case and sleek retractable door for easy access to the earbuds. A built-in magnet on the inside will keep the earbuds in place while in a user's pocket and when stored, the case will automatically recharge the earbuds. With 8-hours of battery life before needing to be recharged, the Liberty 2 Pro will provide all-day use for listening to music on the go, however docking them for fifteen minutes will top them up for 2-hours of usage. The case will allow the earbuds to be used for 32 hours before its internal battery will need to be recharged, making it an ideal solution for those on the go, taking the bus or subway to work or school.

Additionally, the case can be recharged using either the built-in USB-C port on the back or setting it on any wireless Qi charger.

CUSTOMIZED LISTENER EXPERIENCE

Corder to offer the best sound for each listener, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro allows users to personalize the sound based on their hearing and their taste in music. Using the HearID feature in the Soundcore mobile app, available via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, users can easily customize their listening experience. A simple setup procedure will automatically tune the sound to the ideal sound, while also offering a number of preset profiles that can easily be selected through the app.

The Liberty 2 Pro will also come with 7 different sized silicone ear tips and 3 different sized ear wings in order to ensure a proper fit that can be tailored to each listener.

Additionally, the Liberty 2 Pro includes the Qualcomm® aptX™ audio codec to ensure that users get a lossless audio signal between the earbuds and a compatible mobile device, delivering 'CD-like' listening experience.

Finally, while using the Liberty 2 Pro, there is a button on the top of each earbud that can be used to adjust the volume, start/stop or change tracks, answer/hang up on a call as well as activate a voice assistant on the user's mobile device.

The Liberty 2 Pro will be available on October 8th and will sell for $149.99 MSRP at Amazon.com and Soundcore.com. For more information, please visit the website at: www.soundcore.com .

