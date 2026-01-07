Soren Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO Of 22 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Soren Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and will begin trading on January 7, 2026, under the ticker symbol SORNU. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.

Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units, and only whole warrants will trade.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols SORN and SORNW, respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 8, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution but is focused on completing a business combination with an attractive target business within the healthcare industry.