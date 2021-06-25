SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’197 1.0%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0955 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.2%  Bitcoin 31’920 3.4%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 75.5 0.1% 

25.06.2021 03:49:00

SORCIA Minerals Aquires Lithium Rights In The Salar De Maricunga, Chile

SORCIA has reached an agreement for over 2000 hectares to exploit lithium with innovative sustainable technology

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SORCIA CHILE SPA (SORCIA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the US company, SORCIA MINERALS LLC, reached an agreement with RJR SALAR SPA (RJR) to exploit lithium in the Maricunga salar, in the Atacama Region.

Sorcia continues to advance in its objective of introducing in Chile an innovative and highly sustainable technology developed by the Canadian Company, INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS, LTD. (IBAT), and which allows the extraction of lithium, while reinjecting over 90% of the extracted brine in its natural state, minimizing the consumption of water and using mobile and modular plants that are less invasive to the land.

The "selective absorption" lithium technology was invented in the late 1980´s by Dr. John Burba, CEO of IBAT, and the latest version of Dr Burba's proprietary technology allows for a more efficient extraction than the current methods, reducing the carbon footprint, drastically reducing the use of water and brine in the salar and protecting the surrounding ecosystem.

The growing demand for lithium, driven by electromobility, demands the use of cleaner technologies that ensure the preservation of resources and guarantee the living conditions of local communities, already challenged by the scarcity of water resources.

The exploratory work will be carried out in conjunction with the UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE CHILE (USACH),SORCIA's strategic partner for research, development, and implementation of new sustainable mineral exploitation technologies.

This acquisition is a continuation of Sorcia's parent Ensorcia Metals Corporation's goal of a total supply chain roll out including carbonate plants and hydroxide plants under development and planned for Europe.

Contact:
info@ensorcia.com 
Badajoz 45, piso 17, Las Condes
Santiago - Chile
Ph: +562 32102041
Ph: +562 32102042
Ph: +1(917) 8096970

SOURCE Sorcia Minerals LLC

