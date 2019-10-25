SOPHOLA Inc. wins Top 50 Tech Companies Award at Intercon

NAGANO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SOPHOLA, Inc. (HQ: Nagano City, Nagano, CEO: Masaki Iino, Short Name: "SOPHOLA") is delighted to announce that it has won the Top 50 Tech Companies Award at Intercon 2019 in Dubai this past week. With all the excellent nominees taking part in this three day event, it was a great honor to receive the recognition of the judges. Intercon's keynotes and panels covered the issues shaping the new global economy including innovations in AI, machine learning, IoT and automation. SOPHOLA is the first Japanese company to receive the award, which honors significant contributions towards the technology sector and is a recognition of SOPHOLA's work in bringing innovative marketing solutions involving the above technologies to the Japanese market.

Masaki Iino, CEO of SOPHOLA Inc says,

"We are very excited about this Intercon recognition: Top 50 Tech Companies. It is also noteworthy that most of the awardees were tech companies, so our work bringing state-of-the-art global tech to the Japanese market was regarded as very unique and innovative.

Our long journey only just started last year, and there is still a huge gap between Japan and other markets in terms of utilizing machine learning and other AI-related technology in digital marketing. We will continue to close the gap by supporting cutting-edge tech companies to expand their businesses to Japan, and hopefully help local Japanese companies to utilize the tech to catch up with competitors in both Japan and global markets."

In addition to offering consulting/outsourcing services using cutting-edge global marketing tech to the Japanese market, SOPHOLA is expanding its push to help global companies enter the Japanese market and flourish post-launch. As part of its market launch support it offers best-in-class SEO and SEM tools to ensure that clients get off to a positive start. SOPHOLA has partnered exclusively with AdScale, digital ad automation, and Longtail UX, automated long tail keyword landing pages, among others to bring their innovative AI marketing solutions to the Japanese market.

About Intercon

Organised by Prism Events, Inc, Intercon, the Internet Conference (https://www.intercon.world/), brings together 250+ tech professionals including Cloud Computing Companies, Venture Capitalists, SaaS Providers, IoT, AI, ML Companies and Web Developers to recognize companies, leaders and visionaries, who are working towards changing the face of the internet and associated technologies all over the globe. The Top 50 Tech Companies Award honors significant contributions towards the technology sector.

About SOPHOLA

SOPHOLA is a digital marketing consulting & outsourcing firm bringing state-of-the-art marketing technology from global firms to clients in Japan and APAC. Founded in April 2018, SOPHOLA's mission is to find an effective business model to address critical social issues facing Japanese society as a whole and the countryside in particular.

