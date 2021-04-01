SMI 11’058 -0.6%  SPI 14’015 -0.5%  Dow 32’982 -0.3%  DAX 15’008 0.0%  Euro 1.1076 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’919 -0.2%  Gold 1’717 0.6%  Bitcoin 55’725 0.6%  Dollar 0.9448 0.1%  Öl 63.6 0.0% 
01.04.2021 08:28:00

Sophie's Bionutrients Unveils The World's First Plant-Based Burger Patty Made From Microalgae

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophie's Bionutrients, a next-generation sustainable urban food production technology company, has pushed the frontiers of plant-based food by developing burger patties made from microalgae.

The alternative meat patty boasts up to two times more protein than beef or most commercially available fish. Each patty, which weighs around 60 grams, is loaded with 25 grams of proteins – comprising all 9 essential amino acids including histidine and leucine which are vital for producing proteins and tissue repair. For every 100g of the microalgae patty, up to one-third comprises of proteins. This is 10 percent higher than the total amount of protein content found in many types of cooked fish.

Sophie's Bionutrients' development marks another milestone for the Singaporean homegrown agri-food start-up, which uses microalgae and patent-pending technologies to develop 100% plant-based and sustainable alternative protein.

"We have been working relentlessly towards strengthening global food security by unlocking the limitless possibilities of nature – with microalgae being a vital source of nutrients in the ocean. By developing this burger, we hope to showcase the versatility of the microalgae protein flour that goes beyond making plant-based seafood products. Microalgae-based products can match or exceed the nutritional value of meat. We will continue to synergize the power of nature and technology to broaden our range of plant-based products, while doing good for the environment," said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Sophie's Bionutrients.

The company's burger patty is a culmination of months of research and development in a local laboratory. Scaling up the protein source from single-cell microalgae, Sophie's Bionutrients produces an unadulterated protein-rich plant-based flour. To achieve a chewy meat-like consistency, the flour is extruded into textured protein crumbles. These crumbles are then formed and shaped into patties. Each production batch, which makes around 20 to 100, can be done within a week.

A bouquet of 10 spices, including paprika, nutmeg, cloves and bay leaf, is used to season the patty, imparting a rich umami flavour. Besides being high in proteins, the low-sodium burgers are also rich in Vitamin B, including B12, which is found naturally in meat and keeps the body's nerve system and blood cells healthy.

The burger can also be used and cooked in myriad ways. Using proprietary technology, the alternative meat can be minced or cubed. It can also be cooked by grilling, deep-frying or boiling.

Prioritizing food safety, Sophie's Bionutrients uses various strains of microalgae, including chlorella, which is ubiquitously found in health supplements. These microalgae strains have been approved by the Singapore Food Agency and European Food Safety Authority for being safe for consumption.

Besides burgers, other products in the pipeline by Sophie's Bionutrients include crab cakes and protein crackers.

For more information, please visit https://sophiesbionutrients.com/

About Sophie's Bionutrients

Sophie's Bionutrients, a B2B food technology company, is on a mission to unleash the limitless possibilities of nature, restore our planet and eliminate food allergies by creating plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae, the mother of all food and plant life. In 2019, Sophie's Bionutrients won SGD 1 million grant from Temasek Foundation The Liveability Challenge and will open its first urban protein production facility in Singapore in 2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479340/Sophies_Burger.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:36 SMI verliert den Anschluss
05:58 Daily Markets: DAX – Trendkanalbegrenzung hält / Novartis – Hält der 50er-EMA?
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schliesst Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab
Klage in USA gegen Banken zurückgewiesen - CS und UBS involviert
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdoppelt 2020 nahezu Gewinn
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff mit hoher Wirksamkeit bei Jugendlichen - Aktien stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit