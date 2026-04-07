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SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh Aktie 763302 / US8356993076

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07.04.2026 23:35:17

Sony Pictures Entertainment To Cut Hundred Of Jobs Globally

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(RTTNews) - Sony Pictures Entertainment is reportedly planning to cut a few hundred jobs globally as part of a broader restructuring aimed at sharpening its long-term growth strategy.

The layoffs will impact employees across the company's film, television and corporate divisions, with the reductions expected to roll out over the coming months. The company has around 12,000 employees worldwide.

According to reports, the company's move is intended to better align the organization with evolving business priorities, emphasizing that the restructuring is not primarily cost-driven but focused on improving efficiency, speed and strategic focus.

Sony plans to redirect resources toward key growth areas, including franchise development and brand extensions such as game shows, expanding anime content, building experiences, and investing in content tailored to younger audiences.

The company is also increasing its focus on platform-native content, including YouTube, and leveraging synergies within the broader Sony ecosystem, particularly through video game adaptations.