Sony Music Masterworks Acquires Leading Soundtrack Label Milan Records

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Masterworks today announced it has acquired Milan Records, an international leader in film and television scores and soundtracks. Founded over 40 years ago by Emmanuel Chamboredon, Milan Records has released the soundtracks to renowned and critically acclaimed classics such as Diva, Ghost, Backdraft, Benny & Joon as well as recent hits including The Revenant, Deadpool, Chef, Under The Skin, Birdman, Midsommar and Hereditary. As part of this transaction, Sony Music Masterworks also acquires Milan's sister label Jade, which comprises more than 500 liturgical and classical albums from across the globe. Under the agreement, JC Chamboredon, Senior Vice President, Milan Records and son of Emmanuel Chamboredon, will continue to run Milan Records, reporting to Mark Cavell, Sony Music Masterworks U.S. Label Head and COO International.

This agreement enhances Sony Music Masterworks' presence in the film, television and gaming soundtrack business and provides Milan Records with stronger and more unified global distribution, marketing and promotion resources. Milan Records boasts an impressive catalogue of film and television soundtracks as well as independent artist releases and works with some of today's most prominent filmmakers including Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noé and Alejandro González Iñárritu as well as award-winning composer and artist Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Mark Cavellstated, "The acquisition of Milan Records, under the leadership of JC, underscores our commitment to soundtracks, further developing important relationships on the West Coast with both film studios and composers. I am delighted to welcome Milan Records to Sony Music Masterworks and look forward to bringing its projects, artists and unique identity to a global audience."

JC Chamboredon stated, "I have been incredibly fortunate to watch my father, Emmanuel Chamboredon, run Milan Records for the past 30 years. Witnessing his hard work through my young eyes was the most formative schooling in music and business I could have ever had. I am thrilled that 40 years following its foundation, Milan Records will now join the Sony Music Masterworks family. It was evident to both Emmanuel and me that Mark Cavell clearly understands what has always made Milan Records a special label. I am honored to be able to build upon what my father started and bring Milan Records to the next level in this new and exciting time for soundtracks."

Emmanuel Chamboredonstated, "My dream was to ensure that Milan Records and Jade, both of which I started 41 years ago, would continue once I hung up my gloves. Today that dream has come true. Sony Music Masterworks is the ideal home for Milan and Jade, under the experienced leadership of my son JC and the label's incredible team. I am very grateful to Mark Cavell, who showed lots of energy and imagination in carving out the right place for Milan and Jade at Sony Music Masterworks."

Sony Music Masterworks will begin working with Milan Records immediately on upcoming releases including soundtracks to films including The Farewell,The Lighthouse, La Belle Époque, Atlantics as well as the hit HBO series Succession.

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

