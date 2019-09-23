Sony Digital Cinema Expands Footprint with Galaxy Theatres

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the expansion of its Sony Digital Cinema™ premium large-format (PLF) movie theater auditorium to its first location in Texas, at Galaxy Theatres in The Colony. Sony Digital Cinema is a heightened experience for PLF theaters that features Sony's industry-leading, dual-laser projection system, along with powerful sound and luxury reclining seats.

The contemporary cinema is planned to open in spring 2020 at Galaxy Theatres' newest venue at Grandscape – a one-of-a-kind, mixed-use real estate development featuring shopping, dining and attractions. Grandscape is developed by Nebraska Furniture Mart Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, and affiliates. The 85,000+ square-foot luxury dine-in theater, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth vicinity, will feature 15 screens and serve as the anchor of Grandscape's entertainment district.

Building on the success of Sony's first PLF auditorium at Galaxy Theatres' Las Vegas location, Galaxy Grandscape will be the ultimate movie-going experience in Texas. To further enhance presentation quality and audience enjoyment, each of the theater's 15 screens will incorporate Sony's latest 4K laser digital cinema projectors, which combine clarity with brightness, color and contrast for the ultimate in picture quality. The immersive Sony Digital Cinema PLF space, which will also offer more than 250 stadium-style reclining seats and dynamic sound, will serve as the heart of the new theater and engage attendees by bringing movies to life in the manner they were meant to be seen.

"On the heels of our mutual success launching the world's first Sony Digital Cinema PLF together, we are pleased to work with Galaxy Theatres to bring this exceptional and unforgettable experience to movie lovers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "The Sony Digital Cinema auditorium combines Sony's stunning visual technologies with innovative theater design and powerful audio to create a unique and truly immersive sensory experience."

"Galaxy Theatres' Grandscape location is being thoughtfully designed and outfitted with the movie-goer in mind, from the décor and the food, to the state-of-the-art technology," explained Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres. "After collaborating on a Sony Digital Cinema auditorium in Las Vegas, we experienced the immense appetite for luxury entertainment experiences first-hand. Having our premier new theater as the lynchpin of Grandscape's innovative lifestyle complex will enhance our exposure among an audience who already values a premium offering."

For more than a decade, Sony has been working with many of the world's biggest and most prestigious theater chains, as well as small independent circuits and art house cinemas to provide exceptional products, service and support that re-invent the movie-going experience. Robust offerings include 4K, laser, lamp, HDR, 2D and 3D projection technology options. Sony solutions provide the flexibility requested by theaters, and the superb image quality and natural color reproduction that enhances audience engagement.

Visit pro.sony for more information about Sony's theater capabilities.

About Galaxy Theatres

Galaxy Theatres, LLC (galaxytheatres.com) is known for providing guests with an exceptional cinema experience with friendly service in a comfortable and customer friendly environment. Their theatres offer the proprietary DFX large format screens, laser projection and Dolby Atmos® as well as their famous, comfortable, reclining lounge chairs. Ranked by size in the top 4% of its industry by the National Theatre Association, Galaxy Theatres is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced theatre circuits in America. Galaxy Theatres was established in 1998 and is a privately owned, fully integrated movie theatre company.

For more information follow us on Twitter (@GalaxyTheatres) and Instagram (@GalaxyTheatres), or like us on Facebook (GalaxyTheatres).

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

