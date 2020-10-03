03.10.2020 07:50:00

Sonovia's Masks Actively Eliminate Over 99% of COVID-19

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Sonovia ltd. shared the encouraging results the company received from internationally accredited laboratory ATCC Testing laboratory. The SonoMask, which is protected by Sonovia's proprietary formula, displayed a 99.34% effectiveness neutralizing the SARS-COV2 virus within just 30 minutes of exposure in accordance with ISO 18184.

This result comes to light following Sonovia's most recent trials with international companies from the auto and fashion industry. For instance, Sonovia recently received results from an experiment conducted with the Italian Automotive giant Adler. The experiment managed to prove an effective treatment for carpets and fabric while achieving a 99.999% efficiency rate against bacteria. 

Earlier this year, the company also participated in an accelerator project of European fashion company A&C and was rewarded with a 250-thousand-dollar investment from the Play and Plug venture fund. This pilot included cooperation with leading sporting brands such as Adidas, Gucci, and Chanel. 

Currently, Sonovia is in the process of integrating its anti-bacterial fabric in the sports clothing line of Israeli clothing manufacturer Delta, and the company's textiles being considered to produce bedding and uniforms in Israeli hospitals. 

The company strives to provide its people with unparalleled protection in the 'new normal,' following the pandemic subsides. This will dramatically reduce the risk of contagion following the current crisis and ensure a safer environment in which the Coronavirus is a permanent guest. 

Joshua Hershcovici, Sonovia's CEO, said: "Following this outstanding result, the product of several months of dedicated anti-viral sonochemistry formulation, we can now assure the public that our SonoMask is working continuously, permanently, and rapidly to neutralize the spread of COVID-19. We are proud of our latest accomplishment that will help people feel safe and protect their loved ones, all the whilst remaining the most ecologically sound option upon the PPE market."

Liat Goldhammer, Chief Technology Officer at Sonovia, said: "We see our breakthrough technology transforming our everyday life, implemented in all textiles surrounding us: from the clothes we wear, to the textiles in our home, the textiles in our public spaces, in public transportation and of course as a protective measure in the workplaces & medical institutes in a manner that ensures safer surroundings during these unusual times."

The Sonovia mask maintains its protective properties through more than 55 industrial wash cycles, eliminating the need to frequently replace masks or filters and making it a far greener solution than traditional disposable PPE, which due to their innate nature pollute the environment excessively. Sonovia's patented technology is based on a process called cavitation, which involves using specialized machinery to emit sound waves that infuse proprietary chemical formulations into the woven fibers of textiles.

