SONOVA HOLDING AG H1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - SONOVA HOLDING AG (SONVF.PK) released earnings for first half that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at CHF192.3 million, or CHF3.16 per share. This compares with CHF211.7 million, or CHF3.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SONOVA HOLDING AG reported adjusted earnings of CHF215.7 million or CHF3.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to CHF1.815 billion from CHF1.833 billion last year.

SONOVA HOLDING AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: CHF192.3 Mln. vs. CHF211.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF3.16 vs. CHF3.50 last year. -Revenue: CHF1.815 Bln vs. CHF1.833 Bln last year.

*Basic earnings per share

Looking ahead, Sonova, said: “The Group confirms the outlook for the 2025/26 financial year and continues to expect consolidated sales to increase by 5-9% and normalized EBITA to grow by 14-18% in the 2025/26 financial year, both measured at constant exchange rates.”