SonoSim AI Powered Automated Assessment Removes a Major Barrier to Ultrasound Adoption

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoSim Inc., a leading provider of ultrasound education and training, announces the launch of Automated Assessment Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The latest innovation by SonoSim will remove the last remaining barrier to widespread ultrasound integration into undergraduate and graduate medical education. The ability to acquire and interpret an ultrasound image, and apply the findings towards medical decision making are critical elements of ultrasound competency. Program directors face a multitude of challenges in effectively tracking progress as learners build their skills. The resources required to standardize ultrasound competency assessment across tens of thousands of learners has been a major barrier to ultrasound curricular integration.

"We are very excited to provide ultrasound educators with the ability to rapidly and simultaneously assess the ultrasound competency of hundreds of learners using our Automated Assessment Powered by AI application," states SonoSim Chief Operating Officer Nicole Durden.

"As a medical educator, SonoSim is a real force multiplier. It offers me the benefit of having a standardized patient library from which students see pathology, gain acquisition skills, interpretation skills and diagnostic thinking. Now, with AI support tools for automated image assessment, it saves me countless hours and frees up funds and time that would otherwise be spent on hiring or training more reviewers. Add those benefits to the achievability, custom reports, and longitudinal tracking and it becomes an easy choice for anyone looking to add value to their ultrasound curriculum," adds Dr. Craig Goodmurphy, PhD, Professor and Chair, Clinical Anatomy, Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About SonoSim, Inc.

SonoSim is dedicated to improving and transforming medical care by serving as a global leader in ultrasound education and training. With its staff of leading ultrasound educators, instructional designers, content editors, scientists, and software developers, SonoSim has created the easiest, most effective way to learn ultrasound: The SonoSim® Ultrasound Training Solution.

