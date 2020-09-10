+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
10.09.2020 03:37:00

SonoScape Launches Latest High-end Ultrasound Systems - the Elite Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoScape Medical Corporation introduced today its new generation high-end ultrasound systems: the ELITE series, integrating artificial intelligent solutions, advanced features, and remarkably improved system processing capability.

The all-new SonoScape ELITE ultrasound solutions

The ideal and value-backed choice: With a pool of the parts that are used in the high-end models, as well as components with similar design principles, the ELITE series is a wealth of technology advancement lying on the cutting edge SonoScape engineering core - Wis+ intelligent ultrasound platform. Features such as AI-based automated tools like S-Fetus, Auto OB and lucid imaging technologies are built into the platform as standard, making the lineup a value-backed choice beyond expectations.

"We developed the ELITE series in intensive cooperation with clinical experts", said Zhou Wenping, Head of R&D at SonoScape Medical Corporation. "I believe that this new series will substantially increase diagnostic confidence and empower clinicians to take advantages of the next level technologies such as CEUS."

Classic core, new approach: The new offering has four times the data processing capability and ten times the system response rate of previous systems, according to its official announcement. This kind of improvements greatly enhances clinicians' workflow and diagnostic confidence, featuring advanced rendering modes such as S-Live Silhouette, Color 3D and others.

"The soft launch of the ELITE series has drawn a lot of attention", said Hover Zheng, Product Manager at SonoScape. "This new addition could be a real game changer of its segment, as you are getting the best of both worlds, premium configurations and reasonable cost."

With a focus on optimizing image acquisition and diagnostic patient management workflows, SonoScape is providing practical solutions to hospitals and clinics as they seek to step up their performance by simultaneously improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

About

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Caring for life through innovation" by providing ultrasound and endoscopy solutions and delivering first-rate services. It now has seven R&D centers in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Harbin, Wuhan, Tokyo, Silicon Valley and Seattle. Ranked as the top 10 ultrasound brands globally, SonoScape invests heavily into R&D annually, with more advanced products to be introduced into the pipeline.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonoscape-launches-latest-high-end-ultrasound-systems--the-elite-series-301127048.html

SOURCE SonoScape Medical Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.40
4.14 %
Givaudan 3’955.00
2.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.50
2.37 %
CS Group 9.91
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.30
2.08 %
Novartis 81.12
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 548.60
0.85 %
Alcon 51.16
0.59 %
The Swatch Grp 203.50
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 61.44
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.09.20
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
Rally der Apple- und Tesla-Aktie: Börsenexperte verrät die wahren Gründe
Goldpreis: Ruhe vor dem Sturm?
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
AstraZeneca stoppt Test von Corona-Impfstoff - Aktie in Grün
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zündet Kursrakete
Roche und Novartis müssen in Frankreich 444 Millionen Euro Bussgeld bezahlen - Aktien dennoch freundlich
Meilenstein für Tether: Bitcoin und PayPal in einem bestimmten Punkt überholt
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU will sich über 200 Millionen Impfstoffdosen sichern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt herrschte zur Wochenmitte Optimismus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB