Sonoco Products Aktie [Valor: 971157 / ISIN: US8354951027]
15.02.2024 01:11:26

Sonoco Products Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sonoco Products (SON) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $81 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $1.64 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

