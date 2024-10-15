|
Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024.
According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 398th consecutive quarter and 99th, year dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 41st consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on October 14, 2024, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 3.8 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.
About Sonoco
With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com.
Contact:
Lisa Weeks
+843-383-7524
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com
