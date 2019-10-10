10.10.2019 00:35:00

SONM LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sonim Technologies, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm ...

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sonim's May 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sonim investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Sonim class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1687.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) these software issues adversely affected how the device's Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T's carrier network configuration; (3) the Company's XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about Sonim's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1687.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonm-loss-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-announces-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-sonim-technologies-inc-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--sonm-300934267.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.19
Vontobel: Neuauflage Double Coupon BRC
09.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.10.19
Mehr Rückenwind als Gegenwind für Gold
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
09.10.19
SMI bleibt erneut hängen
08.10.19
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Konjunktursorgen und Unsicherheit | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Experte zum Ende des Bullenmarktes: Anleger müssen ihre Strategie jetzt dringend prüfen
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI verliert am Dienstag deutlich -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen Zuwächse
ARYZTA-Aktie büsst ein: ARYZTA kommt organisch 2018/19 nicht vom Fleck
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Anleger am heimischen Markt läuteten am Mittwoch eine Erholung ein. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte deutlich ins Plus. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einer Gegenreaktion auf die heftigen Verluste des Vortags. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost überwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB