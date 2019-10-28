|
Sonim Technologies Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued prior to the market open on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Sonim Technologies management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (877) 300-9629
International number: (470) 495-9488
Conference ID: 1293486
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.
About Sonim Technologies, Inc.
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-technologies-sets-third-quarter-2019-earnings-call-for-wednesday-october-30-2019-at-500-pm-et-300946699.html
SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.
