Sonim Announces Two Awards from a Leading US Carrier for Next-Generation Rugged Phones

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced that the company has secured design win awards with a leading U.S. carrier for two of Sonim's next-generation ultra-rugged phones expected to be introduced in 2022 – an upgraded feature phone with enhanced PTT capabilities, and a smartphone with 5G capabilities. The carrier design win awards were made based on the design specifications, feature set and costs provided by Sonim as part of an RFP process.

"We are very pleased that a longtime carrier customer has chosen two new Sonim designs to be part of their portfolio in 2022," said John Graff, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonim. "We now have design win awards from the three largest US carriers for new products that we expect to introduce starting in 2H 2021 through Q3 2022. These new products, combined with the SmartScanners we began shipping this year, show our desire to enhance and grow our product portfolio and addressable market opportunity."

Sonim has been a leader in providing some of the most rugged mobile phones for task workers in industries such as public safety, construction, manufacturing, field service, transportation, hospitality and more. While the company is not releasing product details and exact release dates at this time, key features of the new devices are expected to include:

OneTouch PTT – a dedicated PTT button provides instant communications with no need to wake up the device or launch the app like consumer smartphones

Red (Emergency) Button – instantly alert dispatch and/or emergency services which can be customized with the free Sonim SOS application and available through the FirstNet App Catalog

Ultra-loud speakers and noise suppression – ensure you can stay in communication in the harshest conditions

Ultra-rugged accessories – a broad range of industrial accessories, including remote speaker microphones, wireless mics, in-vehicle mounts to address the common needs of first responders

Support for 5G networks, FirstNet public safety broadband network, and CBRS-based private networks.

