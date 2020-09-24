24.09.2020 20:09:00

Songshan Forum Invites Cultural Scholars from All Over the World to Have a Civilization Dialogue

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 19, 2020, Songshan Forum began in Dengfeng, Henan Province, China. The Forum, organized by Songshan Forum Organizing Committee and Chime Culture Co., Ltd, is a dialogue between Chinese civilization and the world civilization. This is a non-governmental spontaneous pure academic forum.

Opening ceremony

Dengfeng, located in central China, where Chinese thought and culture originated, is the original place of the most ancient Chinese history and a cradle of Chinese culture, glowing with rays from the mysterious oriental thinking and the Shaolin Kungfu. The particularity of Chinese culture and the universal connection of the world are ideally integrated in this forum. This is still a charming tourist destination.

The theme of the ninth Forum is "What makes a Home: Ethical Thinking in the Face of the Global Epidemic." Songshan Forum, an international forum for cultural communication, is a world-class event. Every year, the forum attracts representatives of Confucianism, Buddhism, Taoism, Judaism, Christianity and Catholic from all over the world; delegates of the modern tradition who come from Western Europe and the United States; public figures; groups of people from the government and enterprises; as well as some heads of the national and international organizations. Topic discussion on various types of civilization is organized formally. The forum is an important platform for Chinese thinkers to communicate with the world on an equal footing and carry out philosophical thinking in the spiritual world. Year after year, the Forum has expanded the number of its events and the present members of top-level experts and guests.

Before the opening ceremony, a moment of silence is held at the beginning of the annual conference to pay tribute to the heroes in the fight against COVID-19, and to express profound condolences to the brave who have lost their lives and the victims of the global fight against COVID-19.

It is understood that in the face of the global turbulent epidemic, how to protect health, transform the crisis, and rebuild community trust. The Songshan Forum conducts civilized dialogues on site and through global connections, and explores the concept of home and community in multiple civilizations.

Songshan Forum always thinks that the civilization of the future should be the civilization of dialogue with a global ethic featured with interdependence and cross-cultural dialogue.

The Songshan Forum has become China's longest-lasting international high-end academic forum for thought. The forum has so far invited more than 400 thinkers from the United States, Russia, Israel, India, Iran, Austria, Australia, Italy, Germany, France, Britain, Denmark, Japan, South Korea and other countries around the world, as well as more than 400 scholars from China, Conduct academic exchanges. Songshan Forum hopes to invite more scholars to participate. The forum will provide opportunities for open academic exchanges and visits, and will gather scholars' opinions into books for publication. While academic exchanges，Songshan Forum welcomes everyone to experience Shaolin Kungfu and Buddhist music ceremony. This will be a wonderful cultural trip.

Contact:


Name 

zhixu Cai

Company

chimeculture Co., Ltd.

E-Mail   

247879@email4pr.com

Phone  

086037163671582

Address

zhengzhou

Discussion

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/songshan-forum-invites-cultural-scholars-from-all-over-the-world-to-have-a-civilization-dialogue-301137783.html

SOURCE Chime Culture Co., Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
07:26
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:24
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Blackstone Resources-Aktie mit Kursverlust trotz Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternimmt einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB