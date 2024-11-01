Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’793 -1.5%  SPI 15’712 -1.4%  Dow 41’763 -0.9%  DAX 19’078 -0.9%  Euro 0.9402 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’828 -1.2%  Gold 2’751 0.2%  Bitcoin 59’769 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8644 0.1%  Öl 74.2 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Abrdn Investments wird neuer ETF-Emittent bei der Schweizer Börse SIX
ARYZTA schliesst Rückzahlung von Hybridanleihe ab
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Kursänderungen am Devisenmarkt bleiben in engen Spannen - Euro/Franken-Paar kaum bewegt
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Cambria Africa Aktie [Valor: 3620511 / ISIN: IM00B28CVH58]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2024 08:00:09

Sondrel Holdings Ltd (SND.JPJ) Announces Appointment of Mark Julio as New CFO

Cambria Africa
0.00 EUR -83.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

JP Jenkins Ltd
Sondrel Holdings Ltd (SND.JPJ) Announces Appointment of Mark Julio as New CFO

01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

1st November 2024

SND.JPJ

ISIN: GB00BJN54579

 

 

Sondrel announces
Mark Julio as new CFO

 

Reading UK – 1 November 2024. Sondrel, a leading technology company providing ultra-complex custom chips for leading global technology brands, today announced that Mark Julio is its new group Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

 

Oliver Jones, Sondrel’s CEO, said, “I am delighted that Mark is joining Sondrel. His years of experience as a CFO will be invaluable to Sondrel as we move forward and realise the huge potential that Sondrel has to become an even bigger player in the market.”

 

Mark Julio, added, “I am looking forward to working closely with Ollie and the rest of the Sondrel team. Sondrel has an outstanding reputation built up over 20 years for being one of the pioneers of leading-edge design for ultra-complex custom chips, which are what innovators need at the heart of their next generation devices. Exciting times ahead!”

 

Julio has over 24 years of finance experience including working within private equity portfolio companies. He is a FCA (Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) as well as CFA Charterholder (CFA Institute, USA). He joins Sondrel from Isle where he held the position of Group CFO and was part of the senior leadership team and sat on the group board.  Isle is a global innovation consultancy specialising in the development and commercialisation of emerging technologies in the water and environmental sectors. Isle was backed by Palatine Private Equity and was held within Impact Fund II. Isle operated globally with operations in 8 countries with close to 100 consultants.

 

Prior to Isle, Mark worked at ICAS World, also holding the position as Group CFO. ICAS was also a private equity backed company and operates in over 150 countries around the world with offices in 18 countries. The company was a global provider of mental health in the workplace and its clients include many Fortune 500 companies, parastatals and SMEs. Mark was a board member of the holding company and many of the operating entities, as well as a member for the group audit committee and group risk committee. Mark also sat on the group executive committee.

 

Prior to joining ICAS, Mark held positions in the financial services industry including banking and asset management and worked at HSBC Global Markets, Barings Asset management Ignis Asset Management and Sarasin and Partners.

 

About Sondrel

Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, ultra-complex, custom digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs. 

 

The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars. 

 

Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, India and Morocco.

For more information, visit www.sondrel.com 

 

Press contact:

Nigel Robson, Vortex PR. nigel@vortexpr.com +44 1481 233080 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2020403  01-Nov-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020403&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Cambria Africa Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.24 In U.S. Presidential Election Years, Look to Small-Cap and Value Stocks
31.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Spanien - Auf Wachstumskurs / Continental - Gebremste Geschäfte
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Erwartungen
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.79 18.38 BNHSCU
Short 12’491.87 13.68 OGSSMU
Short 12’945.95 8.91 0SSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’792.92 31.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’340.00 19.27
Long 11’002.36 13.44 SSRM1U
Long 10’640.00 8.73
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Börsenwert 2025: Welche Aktie Analysten noch vor NVIDIA sehen
Trump Media-Aktie nach schlechtestem Handelstag seit Monaten weiter mit Verlusten
Neuer Offshore-Windpark in Dänemark: RWE-Projekt genehmigt - Aktie verliert trotzdem
EQS-News: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der DAX aktuell
Milliarden-Deal: Siemens will Altair übernehmen - Siemens- und Altair-Aktien sinken
Swisscom-Aktie tiefer: Swisscom verzeichnet weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Uber-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Uber meldet deutliches Gewinnplus
Trump-Faktor und Marktbedingungen könnten für neuen Bitcoin-Rekord sorgen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten