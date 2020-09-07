Sommet Education: Studying Hospitality the "phygital" way

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education, the Leading Hospitality Education Group with Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches among its hospitality and culinary arts institutions, has created a unique "phygital" learning solution called "Glion Connect" and "Les Roches Connect". This Bachelor program is a state-of-the art blended learning option offering 10 weeks of remote teaching followed by 10 weeks on campus. This allows new international students to access the first semester of their bachelor's in international hospitality business at Glion and Global Hospitality Management at Les Roches remotely.

The Connect solution is based on the four learning modules that usually compose the introduction to the Hospitality sector including the teaching of Practical Arts digitally. The industry is famous for: Induction, The Art of Gastronomy, The Wine & Bar Universe, and Rooms Division & Hotel Operations.

The practical arts modules will be taught by world-renowned experts from all Sommet institutions, such as Luc Debove, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Executive Pastry Chef at Ecole Ducasse, the famous culinary arts institution also part of Sommet Education created by the world-renowned Chef. They will be joined by many other world-class title bearing experts, such as Paolo Basso, World's Best Sommelier in 2013, and Reza Nahaboo, Best Swiss Sommelier in 2016.

All participating students will receive a special "welcome kit" with necessary essentials to use along with the mix of live tutorials and demonstrations, videos, as well as one-to-one coaching and mentoring that constitute the special remote approach. Alongside each remote learning module, a companion program of extracurricular activities including engaging and fun competitions and challenges designed to build on the practical teaching such as cocktail and mocktail on-line contests, live demonstrations and guest speaker interviews is available.

Sommet Education has been providing special flexible solutions among its institutions since the spread of the pandemic by providing tools for remote learning to all its students worldwide during the temporary closure of its campuses such as management themed series, additional certificates through complimentary online courses and live sessions courses for late comers. Today, 5,500 online certificates have been issues and 10,000 online exams have been organized.

Watch the introduction to Glion Connect by Dr. Fabien Fresnel, Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Pierre Ihmle, Chief Academic Officer here.

