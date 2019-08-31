31.08.2019 16:10:00

Some Important Factors That Can Affect the Costs of Car Insurance Premiums

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that explains what important factors can affect car insurance premiums.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://carinsuranceplan.org/top-factors-determine-car-insurance-premiums/

To determine the insurance premiums paid by a customer, insurance companies will have to analyze multiple factors. Some of these factors can be improved by the policyholders in order to obtain better insurance rates. However, some factors can't be changed by no one.

Some of the most important factors that determine car insurance premiums are:

  • Demographic factors. The driver's age, gender, and marital status can determine the insurance rates provided by the insurers. Unmarried persons are considered less responsible than persons who are married, and for this reason, they will pay higher insurance rates. Also, teen drivers and senior drivers who are 70 years old or older are considered to be high-risk by car insurance companies. For this reason, teen and senior drivers pay some of the highest insurance premiums.
  • Car make and model. Not all cars are the same. If a vehicle lacks certain safety features such as additional airbags, ABS, lane departure warning systems and so on, then the policyholder will be required to pay more on insurance. Also, rare limited production vehicles are more expensive to insure since the parts and materials used in these vehicles are more expensive than the parts and materials used in standard cars. Also, rare vehicles are preferred by car thieves.
  • The address. Insurers will analyze several factors about the place where a policyholder lives. Drivers who live in densely populated areas with higher rates of car theft and vandalism will pay more on the insurance premiums. A higher population means that they are more vehicles on the roads and that chances for a crash to happen are increased. Drivers who live in large urban areas will pay more on insurance than those who live in rural areas.
  • How the vehicle is used. Drivers who use their cars to commute to the workplace on long distances will pay higher premiums than those drivers who use their cars only for short weekend trips.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://carinsuranceplan.org/

Carinsuranceplan.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Carinsuranceplan.org

