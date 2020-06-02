SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
02.06.2020 20:46:00

Solvvy Introduces the Conversational Concierge, the Next-Gen Chatbot Platform that Delivers Brilliant Customer Experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, the leader in conversational customer experience, today unveiled its "Conversational Concierge," a Next-Gen Chatbot Platform with a beautifully redesigned experience that allows top brands to effortlessly deliver intelligent, personalized, on-brand support to customers across channels.

Solvvy's next-gen chatbot platform

Businesses who deploy Solvvy provide their customers with a conversational experience which 'traditional' chatbots fail to achieve, with powerful out of the box capabilities that deliver outstanding ROI.

"There are a number of chatbot solutions in the market and many of them claim to be powered by artificial intelligence," said Mahesh Ram, CEO of Solvvy. "In reality, traditional chatbots lack the AI and Natural Language Processing power of Solvvy. Those bots require huge investments of time and resources to build and are even costlier to maintain. More critically, traditional chatbots fail to deliver an amazing customer experience - they often interpret customer questions incorrectly, fail to provide the right answers, and don't route customers to the support representative at the right times." 

The Conversational Concierge is at the core of Solvvy Resolve, an end-to-end support solution that includes several advanced capabilities:

  • Solvvy Answers: Intelligent Q&A with advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing delivers fast and accurate resolutions to customer inquiries
  • Solvvy Workflows: Effortless, custom automations handle multi-step workflows such as returns, refunds, cancellations, upgrades, and more
  • Solvvy Journeys: Intelligent routing guides customers to the optimal channel or agent at the right time, based on context or persona ensuring a seamless, omni-channel experience
  • Solvvy Insights: Automated ticket categorization combined with reporting and analytics uncovers powerful insights to improve support operations and better understand your customer needs

Solvvy Resolve integrates seamlessly out-of-the-box with the leading ticketing, chat, and knowledgebase platforms such as Salesforce and Zendesk.

"At Solvvy, we've built a transformative, next-gen chatbot platform that will fulfill the promise that first-generation chatbots failed to live up to," said Ram. "With Solvvy you can deploy and test quickly and see immediate and compelling ROI, without needing to secure engineering resources. We're built on our proven AI and Natural Language Processing technology that doesn't require constant updates. Most importantly, Solvvy automates a personalized, on-brand experience for your customers across different channels that you can be truly proud of."

To learn more, please visit https://solvvy.com/

About Solvvy:

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Solvvy delivers brilliant customer experiences through our effortless next-gen chatbot platform. Our clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Powered by advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Solvvy resolves issues with speed and scale for over 500 Million users of the world's top brands including HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio, Calm, GoFundMe, Upwork, Stash, Sonos, and Ring.

 

Solvvy logo - http://solvvy.com (PRNewsfoto/Solvvy)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solvvy-introduces-the-conversational-concierge-the-next-gen-chatbot-platform-that-delivers-brilliant-customer-experiences-301069594.html

SOURCE Solvvy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 69.88
7.31 %
CS Group 9.22
5.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 324.50
4.85 %
CieFinRichemont 58.52
4.72 %
Sika 172.00
4.56 %
Lonza Grp 472.00
0.11 %
Swisscom 497.30
-0.50 %
Novartis 82.59
-0.53 %
Nestle 102.92
-0.91 %
Alcon 60.82
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
14:08
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:04
Vontobel: Einfach und unkompliziert Anlegen - mit Vontobel Volt®
10:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
09:09
SMI vor neuem Erholungshoch
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Airbus erwägt Produktionskürzungen für A320-Flugzeug - Airbus-Aktie hebt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Schweizer Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Der Dow Jones baut sein Vortagesplus etwas aus. An den grössten Börsen in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB