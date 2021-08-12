Solteq Plc's Half-Year Report January 1 - June 30, 2021

|
HELSINKI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq continued its strong, profitable growth
April–June
- Revenue totaled EUR 18.5 million (15.1) and increased by 22.6 percent
- EBITDA was EUR 3.7 million (2.7) and EBITDA percent was 20.2 (18.0)
- Operating profit was EUR 2.4 million (1.5) and operating profit percent was 13.2 (9.8)
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.08 (0.04)
January–June
- Revenue totaled EUR 35.9 million (30.8) and increased by 16.6 percent
- EBITDA was EUR 7.2 million (4.6) and EBITDA percent was 20.1 (14.9)
- Operating profit was EUR 4.7 million (2.2) and operating profit percent was 13.0 (7.1)
- Earnings per share was EUR 0.16 (0.04)
- Solteq Group's equity ratio was 35.3 percent (33.1)
- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.8 million (5.3)
Key figures
4-6/2021
4-6/2020
Change %
1-6/2021
1-6/2020
Change %
1-12/2020
Rolling 12mos
Revenue, TEUR
18,487
15,080
22.6
35,870
30,754
16.6
60,452
65,567
EBITDA, TEUR
3,726
2,710
37.5
7,217
4,584
57.4
10,380
13,012
Comparable EBITDA, TEUR
3,767
2,736
37.7
7,322
4,774
53.4
10,810
13,357
Operating profit, TEUR
2,440
1,481
64.7
4,672
2,197
112.6
5,350
7,824
Comparable operating profit, TEUR
2,481
1,507
64.6
4,777
2,387
100.1
5,780
8,169
Profit for the financial period, TEUR
1,551
779
99.1
3,007
819
267.2
1,980
4,168
Earnings per share, EUR
0.08
0.04
99.4
0.16
0.04
266.7
0.10
0.22
Operating profit, %
13.2
9.8
13.0
7.1
8.9
11.9
Comparable operating profit, %
13.4
10.0
13.3
7.8
9.6
12.5
Equity ratio, %
35.3
33.1
35.5
34.2
CEO Olli Väätäinen's review:
Solteq Group continued its strong, profitable growth in the second quarter. Measured by key indicators for the company, the quarter was the best in the company history. The growth was fueled by Solteq Software's Utilities business and Solteq Digital, which returned to a growth path due to the increased market demand for ecommerce solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic had a slight negative impact on customer acquisition and the launch of customer delivery projects in the tourism, restaurant, and leisure sectors.
Solteq Group's second-quarter revenue and profitability increased clearly relative to the comparison period. Solteq Group's revenue increased by 22.6 percent and was EUR 18.5 million. Approximately four fifths of the growth was organic. The Group's operating profit was EUR 2.4 million, up by 64.7 percent from the comparison period. The Group's operating profit margin was 13.2 percent. The company's EBITDA increased by 37.5 percent relative to the comparison period, amounting to EUR 3.7 million. Solteq Group's EBITDA margin was 20.2 percent.
Solteq Group's business operations are organized into two segments: Solteq Software (software business) and Solteq Digital (services business). During the second quarter, Solteq Software segment accounted for just over one-third of the Group's revenue, and Solteq Digital segment for just under two-thirds. Solteq Software accounted for 33.8 percent of the Group's EBITDA. Revenue from foreign subsidiaries accounted for 21.4 percent of the Group's revenue, which increased slightly relative to the comparison period.
Both segments performed well in the second quarter. Solteq Digital returned to a growth path, as expected. The revenues in both segments increased relative to the comparison period – by 13.0 percent in Solteq Digital and by 44.6 percent in Solteq Software. Also, the profitability clearly improved relative to the comparison period, and the EBITDA increased by 41.1 percent in Solteq Digital and by 31.1 percent in Solteq Software. The second-quarter operating profit was up by 72.8 percent in Solteq Digital and by 43.0 percent in Solteq Software, relative to the comparison period.
The business outlook for Solteq is good both domestically and internationally. Demand in Solteq's key solution areas is expected to remain good during the second half of the year. The digital future affects everyone. Keeping up with the latest developments is therefore on the current and future agendas of companies of different sizes and in various sectors.
Profit guidance 2021
Solteq Group's revenue is expected to grow clearly and operating profit to improve clearly.
Attachments
Solteq Plc Half-Year Report January 1 – June 30, 2021
Further information
CEO Olli Väätäinen
Tel: +358 50 557 8111
E-mail: olli.vaatainen@solteq.com
CFO Kari Lehtosalo
Tel: +358 40 701 0338
E-mail: kari.lehtosalo@solteq.com
Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
www.solteq.com
About Solteq:
Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs 600 professionals.
