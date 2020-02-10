10.02.2020 10:00:00

Solstice | Kin + Carta Retires Solstice Brand to Reflect Its Capability Expansion

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital innovation firm Solstice | Kin + Carta announced today that it is officially retiring the Solstice brand to become Kin + Carta and represent the global organization's headquarters in the Americas. 

The Chicago-based company has grown to 540 total employees since its founding in 2001, across offices in Chicago, New York, and Buenos Aires, and has set a conservative goal of creating up to 400 new jobs across the U.S. by 2024. 

"For the past 18 months, we've been working to combine the strength that Solstice has in modern software engineering and digital product experience with the management consultancy and data-driven customer engagement capabilities from Kin + Carta," said Kelly Manthey, Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas. "We are now more equipped than ever to serve our clients and help them achieve business outcomes faster."

This change is part of a global realignment driven by Kin + Carta's mission to help the world work better. Globally, as of today, Kin + Carta's services will bring 1,600 specialists together across three pillars: 

  • Kin + Carta Advise provides digitally-native management consulting services 
  • Kin + Carta Create develops new digital products, services and cloud-native platforms 
  • Kin + Carta Connect delivers data-driven connected customer experiences 

Ranked in the top five full-service digital consultancies in Econsultancy's prestigious 2019 Top 100 report and as a leader in Forrester's prestigious Midsize Digital Experience Providers Wave™,  Kin + Carta's innovative operating model aims to cement its place as a market leader in the digital transformation space. 

Kin + Carta will continue to be headed up by CEO J Schwan, with Charlie Wrench as Chief Connective Officer and Chris Kutsor as Chief Financial Officer. Solstice CEO, Kelly Manthey, will take on the role of Group Chief Executive for Kin + Carta Americas.

About Kin + Carta: www.kinandcarta.com

Kin + Carta exists to make the world work better.

A global consulting firm built for the 2020s, Kin + Carta helps make the journey to becoming a digital business as profitable, tangible and sustainable as possible. By building digital twins to replace existing analog processes, designing and launching new digital products and services, and unlocking future innovation through modernisation initiatives, Kin + Carta seamlessly integrates the strategic consulting, software engineering and marketing technology needed to help businesses Make It Happen. 

Headquartered in London and Chicago, Kin + Carta is a collaborative ecosystem of 1,600 strategists, engineers and creatives across four continents.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solstice--kin--carta-retires-solstice-brand-to-reflect-its-capability-expansion-301001621.html

SOURCE Kin + Carta

