Solstice Honored With Pivotal's Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award for Cloud-Native Advocacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solstice was honored by Pivotal Software, Inc. (Pivotal) with its Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award for Cloud-Native Advocacy at SpringOne Platform. The premier conference brought together leading software companies, enterprises, and cloud-native experts to collaborate and share knowledge.

Solstice, part of Kin + Carta, is a digital innovation firm that helps Fortune 500 companies seize new opportunities through world-changing digital solutions.

The award acknowledges the joint initiatives between Solstice and Pivotal in successfully helping customers adopt modern engineering practices and to keep a pulse on the latest in cloud-native technology.

"The Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award for Cloud-Native Advocacy recognizes partners who have been vocal in the marketplace about Pivotal and cloud-native application patterns and modernization," said Nick Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem at Pivotal.

Solstice has helped Fortune 500 customers across the country build new digital products on the Pivotal Platform and replatform and modernize legacy applications. Solstice has also helped companies with the cultural transformation needed to usher into the digital era, equipping teams with extreme programming and agile development best practices.

"Our enterprise clients continue to achieve incredible outcomes on the Pivotal Platform. I'm excited about an evolving set of Kubernetes platform offerings coming out of Pivotal and VMware that will help them run faster than they ever have before," said Mike Koleno, CTO of Solstice and lead of Solstice's modernization practice. "We're honored by this award and look forward to continued collaboration."

About Solstice
Solstice, part of Kin + Carta, is a digital innovation firm that helps Fortune 500 companies seize new opportunities through world-changing digital solutions. As strategists and consultants, we help organizations evolve their digital strategy to solve mission-critical problems. As designers and developers, we build incredible hardware and software solutions that transcend a standalone product. As instructors and coaches, we help companies transform from the inside out by adopting a high-speed culture of innovation. For more information, visit solstice.com.

About Pivotal Software, Inc.
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.

