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SMI 13’842 0.2%  SPI 19’518 0.3%  Dow 52’095 0.0%  DAX 25’524 0.5%  Euro 0.9446 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’265 0.5%  Gold 4’351 1.3%  Bitcoin 61’927 0.0%  Dollar 0.8184 0.0%  Öl 106.1 -2.5% 
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Aktien von Meta und Snap im Blick: EU-Kommission will Social Media erst ab 13
SK hynix-Aktie in Feierstimmung: Das steckt hinter dem Intel-Deal in Ohio
Starke Gewinne bei Shell, Exxon & Co: Wie riskant sind Ölaktien für Anleger jetzt?
NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Inter Parfums-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Inter Parfums-Aktionäre freuen
Kryptowährungen tauchen nach Clarity Act-Scheitern ab: Jetzt bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. einsteigen?
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Plus500 Depot
16.09.2026 17:04:39

Solowin Holdings' AXG Digital Appoints Andrew Vickery As CEO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AXG Digital Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Solowin Holdings (AXG), announced the appointment of Andrew Vickery as Chief Executive Officer and Director, leading the development, financing and execution of the company's AI and digital infrastructure strategy.

Most recently, Vickery served at Incept Phaedrus, where he focused on originating and developing AI compute, data center and associated power infrastructure projects.

The company also announced the appointment of Carsten Bressel as Vice President, Strategic and Business Development. He will be responsible for strategic transactions, partnerships, joint ventures, project development and capital formation.

Currently, AXG was trading at $2.0562, down 4.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:48 SMI zeigt Nehmerqualitäten
10:43 Cybersicherheit als unverzichtbarer Profiteur des KI-Zeitalters
09:52 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht – Banken schwächeln
09:00 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
07:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 100-Tage-Linie getestet
07:49 Logo WHS Dein täglicher Vorteil vor Börseneröffnung. Live Webinar heute ab 08:30 Uhr
15.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Logitech International SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swatch Group AG
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’604.05 15.87 SX7BOU
Short 14’727.07 13.88 S3BCYU
Short 15’270.34 8.94 SJZBBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’841.60 16.09.2026 16:52:29
Long 13’297.20 19.45 SPBXAU
Long 13’013.74 13.95 SE2BZU
Long 12’463.84 8.97 SZXBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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Top-Rankings

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Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
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