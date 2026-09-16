Solowin Holdings' AXG Digital Appoints Andrew Vickery As CEO

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, AXG Digital Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Solowin Holdings (AXG), announced the appointment of Andrew Vickery as Chief Executive Officer and Director, leading the development, financing and execution of the company's AI and digital infrastructure strategy.

Most recently, Vickery served at Incept Phaedrus, where he focused on originating and developing AI compute, data center and associated power infrastructure projects.

The company also announced the appointment of Carsten Bressel as Vice President, Strategic and Business Development. He will be responsible for strategic transactions, partnerships, joint ventures, project development and capital formation.

Currently, AXG was trading at $2.0562, down 4.36 percent on the Nasdaq.