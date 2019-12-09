09.12.2019 05:31:00

Solis Hybrid Inverters and LG Chem Deliver Solar-Plus-Storage Solution for Homeowners

NINGBO, China, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, announces that its Solis storage inverter is now compatible with LG home battery RESU. The Solis Residential Hybrid Inverter (RHI) now is fully compatible with LG RESU 48V line-ups  to provide stable, reliable home energy storage. With this partnership, Ginlong is offering more choices to customers in the U.S., Europe, Australia and other markets globally.

"We are very excited about achieving compatibility with South Korea's leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries," says Ginlong Technologies CEO Yiming Wang. "Solis and LG Chem have combined their respective technologies to create a new competitive home storage solution that helps households maximize their PV energy and lock in energy savings."

Jeongjin Hong, Vice President of LG Chem added, "We appreciate this valuable opportunity with Ginlong Technologies to help households reach the goal of energy self-consumption and energy-independence, moreover, to support households bringing sustainability to their everyday life."

Solis RHI models, ranging from 3 to 6 kW, can be paired with the  LG RESU 48V 3.3, 6.5, 10 and 13 for on-grid systems as well as limited back-up mode applications.

Ginlong and LG Chem worked closely to ensure system security and stability through extensive modification and testing. LG Chem multi-function battery management system and multi-level current protection technology improves safety, while Solis RHI's battery over-discharge protection and its current controls contribute to the stable operation of the combined system.

Communications between the inverter and battery ensure interoperability: LG Chem's battery management system records and transmits various electrical parameters, while the Solis hybrid acts as an actuator to respond promptly and accurately to those signals. Ginlong's cloud-based monitoring allows homeowners to keep an eye on the system's performance in real time.

About Ginlong Solis

-Established in 2005, (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) Ginlong's cost-effective solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale users deliver value at every level of the solar supply chain, engaging both homeowners and businesses, as well as power producers and renewable energy investors across the globe.

- Presented under the Solis brand, the company's product line uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability, validated under the most stringent international certifications.

