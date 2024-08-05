Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’876 -3.6%  SPI 15’810 -3.3%  Dow 39’737 -1.5%  DAX 17’661 -2.3%  Euro 1 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’639 -2.7%  Gold 2’442 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’235.7 -6.7%  Dollar 0.8580 0.0%  Öl 77.5 -3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb4432874Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Givaudan1064593Intel941595Geberit3017040
Top News
"KI-Revolution": Super Micro Computer-CEO prognostiziert starkes Wachstum und setzt auf Klimaschutz
NVIDIA & Co. - Fundstrat-Stratege Tom Lee sieht Rotation aus Large Caps bei Aktieninvestments
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen
Burnout vs. Boreout: Das können Konsequenzen von Unterforderung bei Arbeitnehmern sein
HLEE-Aktie: HLEE-Tochter Sport1 Media verkauft die Hälfte seiner Sport1 GmbH-Anteile
Suche...

Polymetal Aktie [Valor: 14016589 / ISIN: JE00B6T5S470]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.08.2024 04:36:38

Solidcore Resources plc: Q2 2024 production results

Polymetal
215.00 RUB -2.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 05/08/2024 / 05:36 MSK

Q2 2024 production results

Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) reports production results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“In Q2, we demonstrated solid production results as well as managed to unwind a significant portion of our concentrate inventory, which resulted in strong cash flow generation and higher net cash position”, said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • No fatal accidents among the Company’s employees and contractors occurred in H1 2024 as well as no lost time injuries were recorded.
  • Gold equivalent (“GE”) production grew by 37% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 135 Koz in Q2 and by 18% to 252 Koz in H1 on the back of higher concentrate shipment volumes to China and production from toll-treated concentrate at Kyzyl.
  • GE sales for the quarter jumped by 118% y-o-y and 52% q-o-q to 176 Koz, thanks to the substantial progress in unwinding of Kyzyl concentrate stockpile, previously accumulated due to logistical challenges. H1 sales were up by 42% to 292 Koz supported by Q2 dynamics.
  • Revenue for the reporting quarter and six months increased by 157% and 79% y-o-y to US$ 409 and US$ 704 million respectively driven by higher Gold prices, healthy production results and inventory release.
  • Net Cash position as of the end of Q2 stood at approximately US$ 357 million versus net cash of US$ 155 as of the end of Q1. The increase was driven by significant cash inflow from sale of inventory as well as free cash flow from ongoing operations.
  • The Company reiterates its full-year guidance for production and costs: production of 475 GE Koz, TCC in the range of US$ 900-1,000/oz and AISC in the range of US$ 1,250-1,350. However, the management is observing the following detrimental factors in H2 2024: stronger than budgeted year-to-date KZT/USD rate, inflationary pressure, shortage of railcars and congestions of the eastbound railroads.
  • Full-year CAPEX is expected to be approximately US$ 60 million above the original guidance of US$ 225 million due to prepayments for the green energy projects (solar power plant at Kyzyl, and solar and gas power plants at Varvara).

 

PRODUCTION RESULTS

 

 

3 months ended Jun 30,

% change1

6 months ended Jun 30,

% change1

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waste mined2, Mt

31.3

29.6

+6%

64.4

60.3

+7%

Ore mined (open pit), Mt

1.3

1.4

-6%

2.5

2.7

-8%

Ore processed, Mt

1.6

1.6

-1%

3.1

3.1

+1%

Average GE grade processed, g/t

3.0

2.9

+5%

3.0

2.9

+3%

Production, GE Koz3

135

98

+37%

252

213

+18%

Kyzyl

93

56

+66%

169

128

+32%

Varvara

42

42

-0%

83

86

-3%

Sales, GE Koz

176

81

+118%

292

206

+42%

Kyzyl

133

37

+258%

207

113

+84%

Varvara

43

44

-1%

85

93

-9%

Revenue, US$m4, 5

409

159

+157%

704

393

+79%

Net cash/(debt), US$m6

357

155

+130%

357

(174)

-305%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Safety

 

 

 

 

 

 

   LTIFR7

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

   Fatalities

0

0

NA

0

0

NA

Notes:

(1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Kyzyl waste mined reporting approach has been amended starting from Q2 2024 to include specification of volume weight coefficients used to convert cubes into tons by mines and periods.

(3) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

(4) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts.

(5) Revenue includes re-sale of third party metal. Sales are shown net of re-sale of third party metal.

(6) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 March 2024 (for the three months period) and 31 December 2023 (for the six months period) for Kazakhstan operations only.

(7) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Media

Evgeny Monakhov

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

Kirill Kuznetsov

Alikhan Bissengali

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

ir@solidcore-resources.com

Yerkin Uderbay

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

media@solidcore-resources.kz

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 

KYZYL

 

 3 months ended Jun 30,

% change

6 months ended Jun 30,

% change

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

MINING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waste mined1, Mt

20.3

18.8

+8%

42.4

38.7

+9%

Ore mined (open pit), Kt

603

647

-7%

1,185

1,165

+2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROCESSING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ore processed, Kt

607

633

-4%

1,212

1,193

+2%

Gold grade, g/t

5.3

4.9

+8%

5.3

5.1

+5%

Gold recovery

89.2%

89.0%

+0%

88.7%

88.8%

-0%

Concentrate produced, Kt

30.9

31.5

-2%

61.6

61.5

+0%

Concentrate gold grade, g/t

93.3

88.5

+5%

92.9

87.6

+6%

Gold in concentrate, Koz2

93

90

+3%

184

173

+6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Concentrate shipped, Kt

19

10

+92%

31

18

+70%

Payable gold shipped, Koz

34

18

+91%

58

34

+70%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toll-processing at third-party POX

 

 

 

 

 

 

Concentrate processed, Kt

18

13

+32%

35

28

+25%

Gold grade, g/t

115.6

108.9

+6%

116.1

117.5

-1%

Gold recovery

92.5%

91.9%

+1%

92.9%

92.8%

+0%

Dore produced, Koz

59

38

+53%

111

94

+18%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL PRODUCTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold, Koz

93

56

+66%

169

128

+32%

Note:

(1) Kyzyl waste mined reporting approach was amended to include specification of volume weight coefficients used to convert cubes into tons by mines and periods. Previous periods were restated accordingly.

(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production under the tolling contract at third-party POX.

Q2 gold production at Kyzyl grew by 66% y-o-y to 93 Koz due to higher volumes of concentrate shipments to offtakers, higher grade and toll-processing volumes at third party POX. Quarterly results contributed to a 32% increase in H1 production.

The Company’s efforts to unwind the previously accumulated concentrate stockpiles resulted in a 30% (approximately 20 Koz) reduction in inventory year to date.

 

VARVARA

 

 3 months ended Jun 30,

% change

6 months ended Jun 30,

% change

 

2024

2023

2024

2023

MINING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Waste mined, Mt

11.0

10.9

+1%

22.0

21.5

+2%

Ore mined (open pit), Kt

709

742

-4%

1,299

1,524

-15%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROCESSING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leaching

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ore processed, Kt

774

777

-0%

1,539

1,546

-0%

Gold grade, g/t

1.4

1.4

+0%

1.4

1.4

-4%

Gold recovery1

91.8%

89.0%

+3%

89.7%

89.0%

+1%

Gold production (in dore), Koz

31

32

-2%

62

66

-6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flotation

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ore processed, Kt

196

187

+5%

395

376

+5%

Gold grade, g/t

2.4

2.3

+7%

2.4

2.2

+6%

Recovery1

88.7%

88.2%

+1%

89.0%

86.6%

+3%

Gold in concentrate, Koz

10

10

+5%

20

19

+6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL PRODUCTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold, Koz

42

42

-0%

83

86

-3%

Note:

(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated ore.

In Q2, production at Varvara was stable y-o-y at 42 Koz, A marginal y-o-y decline in H1 was driven by a planned moderate decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit.

ERTIS POX

The autoclave construction at COEK production site in Belgium was completed. Delivery preparation is in process. At the future construction site engineering survey is in progress to develop documentation for technological and infrastructure facilities. Draft and working design projects for temporary on-site buildings have been developed. The formal Board decision on the project and feasibility study results announcement are expected in December 2024.

05/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960421&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Polymetal PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

02.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
02.08.24 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
02.08.24 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Zahlen gesucht
02.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rekordhoch im Blick
31.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.07.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
30.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc. und Arthur J. Gallagher, inklusive Rebalancing
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’378.60 19.18 SBUXNU
Short 12’638.90 13.51 7CSSMU
Short 13’111.32 8.81 UH7BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’875.52 02.08.2024 17:31:03
Long 11’364.08 19.03 SRUBSU
Long 11’180.00 12.79
Long 10’880.00 8.46
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway mit massiven Apple-Aktienverkäufen - Cash-Reserven deutlich gestiegen
NVIDIA oder Super Micro Computer - Welche Aktie ist die bessere Wahl?
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagmittag
Bank of America-Aktie mit kräftigen Abgaben: UBS verklagt wohl Bank of America
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA knickt am Nachmittag ein
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Vormittag
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Dollar kaum - EUR/CHF mit tiefsten Stand seit Februar
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Preis könnte wieder in Richtung 52.500 Dollar abrutschen
Trump will vierte NFT-Kollektion launchen - Ex-Präsident setzt auf Krypto-Euphorie
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten