20.01.2021 19:44:00

Soleste Grand Central Apartments Showcase CGI Commercial Products

More than 28,000 square feet of impact-resistant windows and doors from CGI Commercial, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, were recently installed throughout Soleste Grand Central, a newly constructed 360-unit luxury apartment building in Miami.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005643/en/

Exterior of Soleste Grand Central (Photo: Business Wire)

Exterior of Soleste Grand Central (Photo: Business Wire)

MTM Glass Concepts, a Miami-based authorized dealer partner, began installation of the CGI Commercial storefront windows in July 2020 and completed the install in late 2020. The impact-resistant storefront windows and doors were used throughout the 18-story structure’s units and common areas. More than 150 windows and doors cover approximately three-fourths of Soleste Grand Central’s building façade. The products were selected for this project due to their superior performance and the stringent Miami-Dade building code certification.

"Over the past few years, we have seen a trend of commercial-grade products, such as full height floor-to-ceiling glass elevations and other innovative window products, being used in single-family homes as a way to achieve beautiful and expansive views while also protecting the home from severe weather,” said Alex Hassun, Sales Manager for CGI Commercial. "Now, commercial developers, condominium homeowner’s associations, apartment buildings, and universities are following suit for these properties. Many owners are outfitting their buildings with high-impact storefronts and energy-efficient glass, gaining substantial hurricane protection and energy-saving benefits of insulated glass with Low-E coating.”

Situated at 218 N.W. 8th Street, the multifamily development will offer studio suites and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with cutting-edge amenities in the heart of downtown Miami. Construction on the project began in the first quarter of 2019 and is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2021.

CGI Commercial

CGI Commercial, a part of PGT Innovations’ family of brands, is committed to being a trusted partner of architects, engineers, glaziers and dealers in the commercial market. The company offers pre-glazed storefront window wall and door systems configured for some of the most demanding commercial and residential applications in the industry. More than 70 employees work inside its 80,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Miami, Fla. For more information, visit www.CommercialCGI.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PGT IncShsmehr Analysen

02.08.19 PGT Buy Gabelli & Co
28.02.19 PGT Buy Dougherty & Company LLC

