Solas Fiduciary Services Further Extends its Expertise in Singapore amidst growing interest in VCC structures in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solas Fiduciary Services (Solas) has recently added two well-established fund industry experts into its professional network as a premier provider of independent Fund Directorships and other Fiduciary Services to Funds and Fund Managers.

Anthony Tse, who joined Solas in October 2019, has 20+ years of experience in roles across asset management and board directorship. His early years began at New York'sCredit Suisse and Hong Kong'sTPG Capital covering Australia, New Zealand, and Greater China. He worked at a TPG auto related portfolio company in mainlandChina as Head of M&A which eventually became one of the largest companies in its space. Subsequently, he joined Gandhara Capital, a US$3b hedge fund. In 2009, he founded his own hedge fund, Pangu Capital Limited as Type 9 Responsible Officer, CEO, board member, Risk, Compliance and Portfolio Manager.The fund was nominated by Eurekahedge as Best New Asian Hedge Fund. After 6 years, he joined London'sVisium Asset Management as Portfolio Manager and later became Head of Global Equities at a Singapore-based family office.

Anthony is a proven Equity Long Short Portfolio Manager with positive returns on trailing 12 months during his career. He has personally handled licensing and onsite audit with Securities & Futures Commission and establishing best ESG practices. Anthony has fundraised with family offices, private banks, and institutions, and is a global investor in his own capacity. He is well-skilled in spearheading selection, investment, and risk due diligence of hedge funds. He is a native speaker of English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Solas is further delighted to announce its newest member, Diana The, who joined Solas in August 2020. An established legal professional with over 20 years of experience with the financial services industry, Diana is known to have a proven track record directing strategic vision, building and leading legal teams across Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, developing and implementing legal, risk, compliance and corporate governance frameworks for the various financial institutions that she has worked at. Prior to joining Solas, Diana had held several senior management positions, including Deputy Global Counsel, Chief Counsel for APAC MEA, Representative Director and Director of Business Operations & Strategy at Aon, a leading global professional services providing Risk, Retirement, Reinsurance and Health Solutions, as well as Regional Head of Legal & Company Secretary at Eastspring Investments, part of Prudential plc, a global asset manager with Asia at its core. Prior to that, she was General Counsel in Harmony Capital, then a private equity firm, which focused on distressed assets and special situations investment strategies. Diana's experience cuts across different asset classes and financial sectors: from alternative investments (private equity, venture capital, hedge fund, real estate) to retail asset management and insurance sectors as well as investment consulting, financial advisory and wealth management. Diana began her career as a litigation lawyer for 5 years before becoming a corporate lawyer for another five and a half years focusing on corporate finance/ general corporate and funds work before going in-house. She is multilingual in English, Mandarin, and Bahasa Indonesia.

We are proud to be recently appointed as directors to a number of VCC launches, which marks a significant milestone for Solas, recognising a strong interest shown by fund managers in choosing Singapore to set up their new corporate fund vehicle using the Variable Capital Company framework (VCC), since the VCC was launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on 14 January 2020. The introduction of the Singapore VCC legislation has been regarded as a game-changer for the fund management industry, both within the city-state as well as across the Asia-Pacific region. Whilst the world is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, within a little more than half a year of launching, over 100 VCCs have opened in Singapore.

"It is indeed very encouraging to see this many VCCs being set up in Singapore in such a short period of time since its launch by the MAS in January this year. It is clear, that despite the global pandemic, this has certainly not dampened the strong pipeline of interest from fund industry players looking for alternative jurisdictions to set up the funds for their clients. While we are well placed to cover the traditional offshore jurisdictions Singapore clearly provides an attractive option for fund managers looking for political and economic stability, transparency, strong governance standards, solid regulatory framework, sound infrastructure and quality workforce," said Martin O'Regan, Managing Director of Solas Fiduciary Services.

"Given the relative ease in doing business in Singapore, and the number of grants that the Singapore government is providing to the asset management industry to solidify Singapore's position as a financial hub for this region, we want to ensure that we have a strong team to provide the best services that our clients deserve. The financial sector and world economy are facing challenging times ahead, particularly due to the current Covid-19 crisis. As such, it is critical that our clients are in our safe hands and can be assured that they are supported by our in-house experts with strong industry knowledge and solid governance and risk background. I am delighted to have both Anthony and Diana onto our team. With their diverse background and work experience, they will contribute a significant amount of value to our clients, coupled with our existing team both in Singapore as well as in Hong Kong" added Mr O'Regan.

About Solas Fiduciary Services Pte. Ltd.

Established in April 2016, Solas Fiduciary Services is a fully independent company based in Singapore and Hong Kong, but with access to professional directorship networks and knowledge of international jurisdictions, with Mandarin-speaking coverage and a global network. Its experience encompasses all aspects of audit, compliance, fiduciary, fund administration and banking services to hedge funds, fund of funds and other alternative investment vehicles, including fintech, private equity funds, infrastructure funds, property and real estate funds, discretionary and private funds.

In addition to board support, the company offers consultancy on service provider selection, fund structuring advice, document review, due diligence, regulatory analysis, ongoing governance support and advisory, M&A activity and guidance. With strong business networks across the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, MENA and Asia-Pacific regions, the team is highly experienced with Singapore, Cayman, Hong Kong, Bermuda, and other offshore jurisdictions.

