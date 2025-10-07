Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur a Aktie 36100709 / US83418M1036

07.10.2025 18:44:05

Solaris Energy Stock Falls 8% After Pricing $650 Mln Convertible Notes Offering

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur a
36.80 EUR -8.00%
(RTTNews) - Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) dropped 8.13 percent, falling $3.74 to $43.01 on Tuesday, after announcing the pricing of a $650 million public offering of 0.25 percent convertible senior notes due 2031.

The stock is currently trading at $43.01, compared with a previous close of $46.75 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded between $41.35 and $45.75 so far today, with trading volume reaching 5.9 million shares, more than double the average of 2.3 million.

Over the past 52 weeks, Solaris shares have ranged between $12.78 and $47.89, with today's decline pulling the stock back from recent highs following the convertible notes announcement.

The offering was upsized from $600 million, with an option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional $97.5 million to cover over-allotments. The issuance is expected to settle on October 8, 2025.

