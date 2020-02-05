05.02.2020 15:15:00

Solari Hemp Partners With Core-Mark To Distribute Its Premium CBD At Affordable Prices To Retailers Across U.S.

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solari Hemp, the farm-to-shelf wellness company offering premium hemp-derived CBD, today announces a strategic partnership with Core-Mark International, Inc. (Core-Mark), one of the largest distributors and marketers of consumer goods in North America.

Solari Hemp

Solari's 100% THC-free line of hemp-derived CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, soft-gel capsules, pain creams, muscle balms, and roll-on gels, will be distributed nationally utilizing Core-Mark's established supply chain.

"We are excited about working with Core-Mark to gain retail distribution nationally on our premium CBD products," said Kelly Michols, Solari Hemp CEO. "Core-Mark is one of the largest and most respected marketers to the convenience retail industry and Solari will greatly benefit from their marketing programs and technology capabilities. We greatly appreciate that they value our farm-to-shelf approach to the hemp-derived CBD industry and our strong commitment to making high-quality CBD products that their customers can count on."

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Solari team to bring their branded CBD products to our US customer base," said Chris Murray, Core-Mark Senior Vice President of Marketing. "Solari has developed a unique and compelling portfolio of farm-to-shelf CBD products by leveraging cutting-edge technologies in farming extraction and product formulations. We look forward to accelerating the distribution of Solari products through Core-Mark's extensive supply chain and proven marketing capabilities."

Solari has over 150 acres of hemp farmland in Longmont and Eaton, Colorado, with on-site extraction and distillation and a strong commitment to science and genetics. The farm-to-shelf hemp company offers high-quality hemp-derived wellness solutions at affordable pricing to enhance people's health regimens while encouraging consumers to "Live Better with Solari" every day.

As one of the largest farmers in Colorado, Solari functions as both a B2B and B2C company, growing crops for their own products, as well as providing full-service hemp sourcing solutions and white labeling services for companies looking for a high-quality source of hemp. Solari's line-up of hemp-derived CBD products are currently available at over 2,000 retail locations, including Smoker Friendly, and online at SolariHemp.com and CBDDirectOnline.com.  Please visit Solari online at SolariHemp.com and on Instagram at Instagram.com/SolariHemp to learn how to #LiveBetterWithSolari.

ABOUT SOLARI HEMP
Solari Hemp, founded in 2018 in Longmont, Colorado, is a farm-to-shelf hemp company with on-premise growing, harvesting, extraction, distillation, testing and product development. Solari Hemp utilizes cutting-edge technology and advanced methods in farming extraction, materials testing, and product formulations. Solari Hemp maintains full control over the production and development process from start to finish working with stable genetics yielding high-quality hemp-derived content and are committed to sustainable growth, smart scaling and quality in all aspects of their work. Solari Hemp offers high-quality, effective products that can easily be incorporated into your daily health regimen. With a generational history in Colorado along with farmers who are deeply rooted in the hemp farming sector, Solari Hemp is driven to be a positive voice for the hemp industry focusing on awareness and advocacy while working to ensure its long-term success. Solari Hemp launches with a full line of CBD Isolate products. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. For more information on Solari Hemp, please visit SolariHemp.com. 

ABOUT CORE-MARK
Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions to approximately 43,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. For more information, please visit www.core-mark.com.

Press Contact:
CULTURESPUN, Inc.
jo@culturespun.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Solari Hemp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solari-hemp-partners-with-core-mark-to-distribute-its-premium-cbd-at-affordable-prices-to-retailers-across-us-300998653.html

SOURCE Solari Hemp; CULTURESPUN, Inc

