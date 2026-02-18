Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SolarEdge Aktie 27212611 / US83417M1045

18.02.2026 14:47:18

SolarEdge Technologies Q4 Net Loss Narrows, Expects Q1 Revenue To Rise; Stock Up 13% In Pre-Market

SolarEdge
35.94 EUR 14.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.(SEDG), an Israeli inverter system and other energy products company, on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, helped by increased revenue.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $132.121 million, or $2.21 per share, compared with a net loss of $287.439 million, or $5 per share, in the same period last year.  

Excluding items, loss was $8.165 million, or $0.14 per share, narrower than a loss of $202.549 million, or $3.52 per share, last year.

Loss before income taxes was $132.676 million as against a loss of $275.942 million a year ago. Operating loss moved down to $48.310 million from a loss of $263.667 million in 2024. Revenue was $335.358 million, up from $196.217 million in the previous year.  

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $290 million to $320 million, excluding significant one-time or pull-forward of revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, SolarEdge had posted revenue of $219.5 million, with adjusted revenue of $212.1 million.

SEDG was up by 13.84% at $42.27 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.