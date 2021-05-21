Solar Panels: Sourcing And Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities And New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge

|
21.05.2021 19:45:00
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Solar Panels market will grow by USD 29 Billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Solar Panels Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Solar Panels Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Solar Panels Companies:
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- First Solar Inc.
- OCI Co. Ltd.
- Golden Concord Holdings Ltd.
Solar Panels Market: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Solar Panels Market Report covers the following areas:
- Solar Panels Market Size
- Solar Panels Market Trends
- Solar Panels Market Analysis
Solar Panels Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Solar Panels Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Solar Panels market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Solar Panels market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Solar Panels market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Solar Panels market vendors
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
