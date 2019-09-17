17.09.2019 16:14:00

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Montross Companies

POWAY, California, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC) announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of The Montross Companies, one of the most established and respected roofing companies in San Diego.

David Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated, commented, "Montross is a fourth-generation company which will add more than $3 million in revenues to our top line annually. Montross was the first contractor for the California Apartment Association to win both the "Individual" and "Company of the Year" distinction at the prestigious GEMM Awards. They were also listed in the Top 100 roofing companies in the entire United States."

Massey commented further, "This deal, along with the previously completed McKay acquisition, will triple our revenues for 2020. In addition, each acquisition brings with them a valuable database of thousands of existing and previous customers which SIRC plans to cross-market its solar solutions to. We feel honored that Montross has decided to become part of SIRC and, importantly, helping us increase shareholder value."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:

www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:
Marlena LeBrun
760-566-9116
marlenalebrun@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/secureroofingandsolar/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock/about/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fourth-generation-company-will-add-more-than-3-million-in-annual-revenues-300919359.html

SOURCE Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

