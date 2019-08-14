Solar Energy Leader Freedom Forever Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Freedom Forever has been ranked at #142 in the 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, demonstrating their consistent, sustained growth in a competitive sector. Since its founding in 2011, Freedom Forever has enjoyed significant success and, over the past three years, has experienced a dramatic revenue growth, far outpacing competitors in the solar space.

"Freedom Forever's continued growth is a testament to every single person who works at this company and their commitment to making solar energy as widely available and accessible as possible to America's homeowners," said Brett L. Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "While we've had great success over the past several years, this is only the beginning of our story, as we seek to expand into new states and offer innovative, affordable ways of bringing solar energy to more homes and doing our part to break our reliance on fossil fuels."

Since their debut on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, Freedom Forever has continued to grow and expand, opening offices in Colorado and Illinois and beginning operations in those states. In addition to these new markets, Freedom Forever delivers home solar solutions in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes ownership, return on investment and reliable long-term support designed to increase home value. Freedom Forever offers a unique 25-year production guarantee that ensures that not only will the company fix solar systems when needed, they will compensate home owners for energy costs incurred while the system is not operating.

The 2019 Inc. 500 is featured in the September issue of Inc., available online and on newsstands today. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. For more information, please visit https://freedomforever.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:

Nick Horowitz

571-225-4050

nick@waxmanstrategies.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-energy-leader-freedom-forever-named-to-inc-5000-list-for-second-consecutive-year-300901042.html

SOURCE Freedom Forever