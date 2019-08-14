14.08.2019 13:15:00

Solar Energy Leader Freedom Forever Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Freedom Forever has been ranked at #142 in the 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the company's second consecutive year on the list, demonstrating their consistent, sustained growth in a competitive sector. Since its founding in 2011, Freedom Forever has enjoyed significant success and, over the past three years, has experienced a dramatic revenue growth, far outpacing competitors in the solar space.

(PRNewsfoto/Freedom Forever)

"Freedom Forever's continued growth is a testament to every single person who works at this company and their commitment to making solar energy as widely available and accessible as possible to America's homeowners," said Brett L. Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "While we've had great success over the past several years, this is only the beginning of our story, as we seek to expand into new states and offer innovative, affordable ways of bringing solar energy to more homes and doing our part to break our reliance on fossil fuels."

Since their debut on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018, Freedom Forever has continued to grow and expand, opening offices in Colorado and Illinois and beginning operations in those states. In addition to these new markets, Freedom Forever delivers home solar solutions in California, Arizona, and Nevada.

Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes ownership, return on investment and reliable long-term support designed to increase home value. Freedom Forever offers a unique 25-year production guarantee that ensures that not only will the company fix solar systems when needed, they will compensate home owners for energy costs incurred while the system is not operating. 

The 2019 Inc. 500 is featured in the September issue of Inc., available online and on newsstands today. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Freedom Forever
Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. For more information, please visit https://freedomforever.com.

About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact:
Nick Horowitz
571-225-4050
nick@waxmanstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solar-energy-leader-freedom-forever-named-to-inc-5000-list-for-second-consecutive-year-300901042.html

SOURCE Freedom Forever

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX Future: Suppport-Zone bestätigt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn
Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI schwächer -- DAX knickt ein -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen in Grün
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsicht trotz Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI schwächer -- DAX knickt ein -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch nach. Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett sind in Verkaufslaune. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB