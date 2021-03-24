SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’423 -0.9%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1066 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’890 1.5%  Dollar 0.9339 1.2%  Öl 60.4 -6.1% 

24.03.2021 03:50:00

Solairus Aviation Notice Regarding Avianis Data Security Incident

PETALUMA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solairus Aviation, a US-based aviation services company whose core business is assisting owners with the safe, reliable, and economical operation of their aircraft, announced that it identified and addressed a data security incident related to one of its third-party vendors.

On December 23, 2020, Solairus was notified by a third-party vendor, Avianis, of an unauthorized intrusion into Avianis's Microsoft Azure cloud hosting platform that is used to host Solairus's flight scheduling and tracking system. Solairus immediately began working with Avianis, its in-house technical team, and outside legal counsel to determine what happened, the scope of data that was potentially accessed, and what steps can be taken to further safeguard Avianis's systems and better protect its client data. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed some of Solairus's data in Avianis's cloud storage environment. The information in the environment included some Solairus employees' and clients' names and one or more of the following data elements: Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, and/or financial account numbers.

Solairus advises its employees and clients to remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing their financial account statements. If they see charges or activity they did not authorize, Solairus suggests they contact their financial institution immediately. Solairus provided notice of this incident to individuals whose information was involved and is offering them a complimentary membership to Equifax ID Patrol® credit monitoring service if their Social Security number and/or driver's license number was involved. Unfortunately, Solairus does not have current addresses for all such individuals. Solairus encourages its employees and clients to call the telephone number below for additional information.

Solairus regrets the inconvenience or concern this incident may cause you. Every member of the Solairus community is important, and Solairus values your security and privacy. Additional information is available by calling 1-855-515-1652, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

About Solairus Aviation

Solairus is a US-based private aviation services company whose core business is assisting aircraft owners with the safe, reliable, and efficient management and operation of their aircraft. Their services are customized to meet your individual travel and financial requirements, and to support your flight operation with the highest standards of safety and personalized service, regardless of the location of the aircraft.

Solairus was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Solairus has over sixty-five base locations across the United States and employs more than 1,200 flight crew and support personnel to operate a fleet currently numbering over two hundred aircraft.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solairus-aviation-notice-regarding-avianis-data-security-incident-301254457.html

SOURCE Solairus Aviation

