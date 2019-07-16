Sola Salon Studios Becomes The First Salon Studio Concept For Beauty Professionals Scheduled To Open In New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salon Studios has had many "firsts" since the company's inception in 2004. Now Sola adds another significant milestone to the list by officially being the first salon studio/suite concept for beauty professionals to open in the state of New Hampshire.

Construction is now under way on the first location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at 100 Arthur F. Brady Drive, adjacent to Spaulding Turnpike. Scheduled for completion in early Fall 2019, the 4,000 square foot Sola location will have 20 private, turn-key studios available in three sizes for beauty pros to choose from – including stylists, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and more.

"New Hampshire has seen strong business growth, particularly in and around Portsmouth," said Craig Perkins, Sola Salon Studios New Hampshire Co-Owner. "Our expansion here will give salon professionals a new, affordable way to become business owners and grow their business on their own terms. And consumers who live and work nearby will have more choices for experienced, licensed professionals under one roof."

In addition to providing beautiful studios for professionals to call their business home, Sola Salon Studios help support their independent businesses owners with comprehensive educational resources, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality marketing support.

Sola Salon Studios has been the leader in the salon studio concept in the US and now boasts close to 450 locations with over 14,000 independent beauty professionals as part of the Sola community. Sola offers a compelling option for established beauty professionals who want to be in business for themselves without being by themselves - and without the traditional costs and risks associated with salon ownership. At Sola, they can also escape the politics of traditional salons, customize their own fully-equipped studio, set their own hours and pricing and use/retail the products they love. 100% of profits are theirs.

Features of the new studios include private spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, all utilities, Wi-Fi, full-spectrum lighting and 24/7 access. The Sola Portsmouth build-out will feature a new studio layout and cabinetry design enhancements as well.

Studio leases are currently available. Pre-construction specials for licensed salon professionals are available through August.

For more information about leasing opportunities contact Stephanie at 603.828.9101 or email: stephanie(at)solasalons(dot)com.

ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of our first location in Denver, CO. Now with more than 450 locations open in the US and Canada, we are proud to offer salon professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the upfront costs and risks associated with opening a traditional salon. Our innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. We provide beauty professionals with high-end, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time.

# # #

MEDIA ONLY: For more information contact Dina Elliot, Exit One Solutions at Dina.Elliot(at)ExitOneSolutions(dot)com or call 239-598-0246.

SOURCE Sola Salons