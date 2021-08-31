SMI 12’437 0.0%  SPI 16’005 0.1%  Dow 35’400 -0.2%  DAX 15’887 0.2%  Euro 1.0824 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’199 0.2%  Gold 1’816 0.3%  Bitcoin 43’003 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9148 -0.2%  Öl 73.4 0.9% 
Soitec
31.08.2021 08:45:00

Soitec and Grenoble Alpes University's IUT1 join forces to develop skills in microelectronics

Soitec and Grenoble Alpes University's IUT1 join forces to develop skills in microelectronics

Bernin and Grenoble, France, August 31, 2021 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, and Grenoble Alpes University, with its Institut Universitaire de Technologie 1 (IUT1), announce the signing of a three-year partnership agreement to strengthen the collaboration between the two entities and develop a pathway of excellence for professions in microelectronics.

Soitec is a company whose origins and skills are rooted in the Grenoble area and the Grésivaudan valley. It creates a high proportion of its jobs dedicated to the innovation and manufacture of its products.

"We are aware that the outlook for the semiconductor market, highlighted by the shortage resulting from the pandemic and the geopolitical context, will soon result in a shortage of talent," notes Pascal Lobry, Soitec's Executive Vice President People and Sustainability. "Attached to our territorial roots, it was natural for us to turn to Grenoble Alpes University and first and foremost the IUT1 to meet some of our needs to support the company's growth and diversification."

The partnership is with the IUT1 department of Grenoble Alpes University. It covers the creation of training courses, the reception of work-study students, the support of students in their professional integration and the communication and promotion of recruitment actions.

"Through this partnership, Soitec hopes to contribute to training and promotion of cleanroom professions, strengthen the work-study model to meet the challenges of employee development and promotion, and integrate new talent that is better prepared for our needs and specificities," adds Michaël Fièvre, Senior Director of the Bernin site. "We are convinced that IUT1, through the quality of its educational offer and its commitment, will be able to fully participate in this ambition."

For IUT, this partnership is an opportunity to strengthen its cooperation with the professional world as part of its public service missions of training, research, and assistance with the integration of its students, trainees and graduates.

"By intensifying its direct relations with local companies, IUT1 is affirming its role in supporting students and future students in the construction of the first stages of their personal professional project," announces Jean-Luc Reboud, Director of IUT1.

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in the production of innovative semiconductor materials. The company leverages its unique technologies to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents, the company pursues a strategy of disruptive innovation to provide its customers with products that combine performance, energy efficiency and competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

About UGA and IUT1

Anchored in its territory, multidisciplinary and open to the world, the Université Grenoble Alpes (UGA) brings together all the strengths of public higher education in Grenoble and Valence. Three University Institutes of Technology (IUT), including the IUT1, make up the academic component of the University Schools of Technology. The IUTs welcome a total of more than 7,000 students and work-study students, to whom they offer, in addition to technical skills in numerous specialties in the production and service sectors, the resources necessary for successful professional integration as soon as they leave the school, or after continuing their studies or gaining initial experience.

For more information, please visit www.univ-grenoble-alpes.fr and iut1.univ-grenoble-alpes.fr

Investor Relations:

Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com

 

IUT1 Contact:

Secrétariat de direction de l'IUT1

 

iut1.direction@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr 

 04 76 82 53 03

 

Département GEII de l’IUT1

 

iut1.geii@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr 

04 76 82 53 00 (standard)

 

 		Media Contact:

Markus Payer

+33 7 85 54 90 84

markus.payer-ext@soitec.com

 

Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 67,379,088.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

Attachment


