Sogou Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

BEIJING, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues [1] were $301.0 million , a 1% increase year-over-year, or a 3% increase in RMB terms.

were , a 1% increase year-over-year, or a 3% increase in RMB terms. Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $35.0 million , a 33% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP [2] net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $39.0 million , a 44% increase year-over-year.

, a 33% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was , a 44% increase year-over-year. Sogou Mobile Keyboard had 464 million DAUs (daily average users), up 9% year-over-year. As China's largest voice recognition app, it processed up to 802 million daily voice requests.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were $1.17 billion , an increase of 4% year-over-year, or a 9% increase in RMB terms.

, an increase of 4% year-over-year, or a 9% increase in RMB terms. Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $89.1 million , compared to $98.8 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $105.0 million , compared to $113.0 million in 2018.

"Our business showed resilience in 2019 despite continued headwinds in the macro environment and in the online advertising industry in China," said Xiaochuan Wang, CEO of Sogou. "Search revenue grew faster than the industry average in 2019, as we stepped up efforts to build out our content and service ecosystem. Revenues from our Recommendation Service leveraging Mobile Keyboard increased nearly 90% year-over-year in 2019. The Smart Hardware business maintained healthy growth momentum as we increasingly integrated our core AI capabilities into product upgrades. With respect to our language-centric AI technologies, we have been able to provide industry-leading solutions, including our AI-powered Vocational Avatars and Simultaneous Interpretation."

Mr. Wang added, "The recent COVID-19 outbreak has increased user requests for reliable information and high efficiency. As a result, our Search traffic and Mobile Keyboard users reached record high levels. We also quickly mobilized our R&D and technological advantages to address the situation and facilitate the development of AI healthcare. While we expect the epidemic to have a short-term dampening impact on our results in the first quarter of 2020, we remain confident in our overall positioning with strong execution of our strategies to further unlock the potential of our core user assets."

Joe Zhou, CFO of Sogou, said, "We are pleased to see steady progress in our fourth quarter results, despite continued pressure from external challenges. In particular, we experienced margin expansion across the board in the quarter, and our non-GAAP net income increased 44% year-over-year to $39 million. This primarily resulted from our efforts to prudently control traffic acquisition costs and to drive operational efficiencies, which we will continue as we forge ahead, particularly amidst the near-term challenging environment. We remain confident in our long-term growth prospects."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues were $301.0 million, a 1% increase year-over-year.

Search and search-related revenues were $274.6 million , down 1% year-over-year. However, auction-based pay-for-click services continued to increase year-over-year, accounting for 88.2% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 84.8% in the corresponding period in 2018.

were , down 1% year-over-year. However, auction-based pay-for-click services continued to increase year-over-year, accounting for 88.2% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 84.8% in the corresponding period in 2018. Other revenues were $26.4 million , a 26% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenues from sales of smart hardware products.

Cost of revenues was $168.7 million, a 9% decrease year-over-year. Traffic acquisition cost, a primary driver of cost of revenues, was $129.0 million, a 14% decrease year-over-year, representing 42.8% of total revenues, compared to 50.3% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit was $132.4 million, an 18% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $132.6 million, a 19% increase year-over-year.

Total operating expenses were $95.0 million, a 4% decrease year-over-year.

Research and development expenses were $48.7 million , a 1% increase year-over-year, representing 16.2% of total revenues, largely flat with the corresponding period in 2018.

were , a 1% increase year-over-year, representing 16.2% of total revenues, largely flat with the corresponding period in 2018. Sales and marketing expenses were $34.9 million , a 16% decrease year-over-year, representing 11.6% of total revenues, compared to 14.0% in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending.

were , a 16% decrease year-over-year, representing 11.6% of total revenues, compared to 14.0% in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in marketing and promotional spending. General and administrative expenses were $11.3 million , a 21% increase year-over-year, representing 3.8% of total revenues, compared to 3.1% in the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional fees.

Operating income was $37.4 million, a 202% increase year-over-year, compared to $12.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $41.5 million, a 216% increase year-over-year, compared to $13.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Other income, net was $0.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $9.1 million impairment loss on certain equity investments of the Company in 2019.

Income tax expense was $2.0 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $3.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $35.0 million, a 33% increase year-over-year, compared to net income of $26.4 million in the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $39.0 million, a 44% increase year-over-year, compared to net income of $27.1 million in the corresponding period in 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.09. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.10.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2018. Net operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $52.0 million. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $9.1 million.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues were $1.17 billion, a 4% increase from 2018.

Search and search-related revenues were $1.07 billion , a 5% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to growth in auction-based pay-for-click services . Auction-based pay-for-click services accounted for 88.1% of search and search-related revenues, compared to 83.8% in 2018.

were , a 5% increase from 2018. The increase was primarily due to growth in . Auction-based pay-for-click services accounted for of search and search-related revenues, compared to 83.8% in 2018. Other revenues were $99.1 million , compared to $101.0 million in 2018.

Cost of revenues was $738.5 million, a 6% increase from 2018. Traffic acquisition cost, a primary driver of cost of revenues, was $562.2 million, a 6% increase from 2018, representing 48.0% of total revenues, compared to 47.4% in 2018.

Gross profit was $433.8 million, a 1% increase from 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit was $434.3 million, a 1% increase from 2018.

Total operating expenses were $369.4 million, a 4% decrease from 2018.

Research and development expenses were $190.4 million , a 6% decrease from 2018, representing 16.2% of total revenues, compared to 17.9% in 2018.

were , a 6% decrease from 2018, representing 16.2% of total revenues, compared to 17.9% in 2018. Sales and marketing expenses were $138.3 million , a 5% decrease from 2018, representing 11.8% of total revenues, compared to 13.0% in 2018.

were , a 5% decrease from 2018, representing 11.8% of total revenues, compared to 13.0% in 2018. General and administrative expenses were $40.7 million , a 7% increase from 2018, representing 3.5% of total revenues, compared to 3.4% in 2018.

Operating income was $64.4 million, a 44% increase from 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $80.3 million, a 36% increase from 2018.

Other income, net was $21.1 million, compared to $41.5 million in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $17.8 million gain from one of the Company's equity investments recognized in the third quarter of 2018.

Income tax expense was $2.7 million, compared to $1.2 million in 2018.

Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $89.1 million, compared to $98.8 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sogou Inc. was $105.0 million, compared to $113.0 million in 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.23. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.27.







[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 had been the

same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2018, or RMB 6.91=$1.00, total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019

would have been 306.3 million, or $5.2 million more than GAAP total revenues, and up 3% year-over-year.

[2] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP

financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying

"Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest

Comparable GAAP Measures."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, Sogou expects total revenues to be in the range of $240 million to $260 million, representing a 5% decrease to 3% increase year-over-year, or a 1% decrease to 7% increase year-over-year in RMB terms. In developing this guidance, the Company has considered the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as other challenges in the macro environment and the online advertising industry. Given our Search business has navigated the situation relatively well, we expect Search to remain resilient in the first quarter.The guidance represents the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty, particularly as to the development and potential impact of the COVID-19 virus in China and elsewhere.

For the first quarter 2020 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.00 = $1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.74 = $1.00 for the first quarter of 2019, and RMB7.03 = $1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sogou's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, gross margin, and net income that are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based awards. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sogou's management believes that excluding share-based compensation expense is useful for management's internal operating purposes and for investors. The amount of share-based compensation expense cannot be anticipated by management, and this is not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Sogou provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense does not involve subsequent cash outflow, Sogou does not factor in this expense when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business operations. As a result, in general, the Company's monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sogou's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, and net income measures that exclude share-based compensation expense is that share-based compensation expense has been and is likely to continue to be a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. In order to mitigate these limitations, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sogou's next quarterly earnings announcement. However, Sogou reserves the right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sogou's and Sogou management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search; and the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the economy in China generally and on our business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sogou's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Time, (7:30 pmBeijing/Hong Kong time) on March 9, 2020, following this announcement of quarterly and fiscal year results.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S. Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Hong Kong Local Toll: +852-580-81995

International: +1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 8746147

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Sogou Inc. call and provide the passcode.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 16, 2020:

International: +1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10138239

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sogou's website at http://ir.sogou.com.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng

Sogou Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5689 8068

Email: ir@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Yadan Ouyang

Brunswick Group

Tel: +86 10 5960-8600

Email: sogou@brunswickgroup.com



SOGOU INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)











Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2019

Sep. 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018 Revenues:



















Search and search‑related advertising

revenues $ 274,610 $ 288,234 $ 276,824 $ 1,073,173 $ 1,023,132 Other revenues

26,413

26,657

20,967

99,079

101,026 Total revenues

301,023

314,891

297,791

1,172,252

1,124,158 Cost of revenues (1)

168,657

189,280

186,076

738,454

693,470 Gross profit

132,366

125,611

111,715

433,798

430,688 Operating expenses:



















Research and development (1)

48,725

50,031

48,284

190,402

201,739 Sales and marketing (1)

34,926

37,505

41,677

138,291

146,194 General and administrative (1)

11,300

10,705

9,376

40,670

38,072 Total operating expenses

94,951

98,241

99,337

369,363

386,005 Operating income

37,415

27,370

12,378

64,435

44,683 Interest income

540

793

1,075

4,443

8,037 Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain(2)

(1,540)

3,198

(266)

1,849

5,725 Other income, net

527

7,648

9,627

21,126

41,489 Income before income tax expenses

36,942

39,009

22,814

91,853

99,934 Income tax expenses/(benefit)

1,953

2,365

(3,579)

2,748

1,153 Net income

34,989

36,644

26,393

89,105

98,781 Net income attributable to Sogou Inc. $ 34,989 $ 36,644 $ 26,393 $ 89,105 $ 98,781 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders $ 34,989 $ 36,644 $ 26,393 $ 89,105 $ 98,781 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding -- basic

385,586

390,788

390,065

389,797

388,731 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding -- diluted

391,356

396,319

395,074

395,233

395,898 Net income per ordinary share -- basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Net income per ordinary share -- diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Net income per ADS -- basic $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 Net income per ADS -- diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.23 $ 0.25





















(1) Share‑based compensation expense

included in:



















Cost of revenues $ 255 $ 64 $ (47) $ 473 $ 669 Research and development

2,602

2,767

482

10,697

10,313 Sales and marketing

797

1,091

174

3,726

1,327 General and administrative

383

294

140

1,005

1,895

$ 4,037 $ 4,216 $ 749 $ 15,901 $ 14,204

(2) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), mainly arising from our cross-border RMB-denominated intragroup loans, is a result of

depreciation or appreciation, respectively, of the RMB.

SOGOU INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)





As of Dec. 31, 2019

As of Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,464 $ 185,175 Short-term investments

995,350

851,327 Restricted cash

5,370

- Account and financing receivables, net

131,813

142,886 Prepaid and other current assets

26,888

40,122 Due from related parties

2,837 $ 2,608 Total current assets

1,304,722

1,222,118 Long‑term investments, net

63,345 $ 63,305 Fixed assets, net

110,006

147,495 Goodwill

5,534

5,625 Intangible assets, net

1,514

1,349 Deferred tax assets, net

16,306

13,793 Other assets (1)

20,975 $ 9,159 Total assets $ 1,522,402

1,462,844 LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 111,587 $ 108,679 Accrued and other short term liabilities (1)

150,275

151,399 Receipts in advance

67,902

65,324 Accrued salary and benefits

24,167

32,079 Taxes payable

76,688

60,433 Due to related parties (1)

22,594

38,425 Total current liabilities

453,213

456,339 Long-term liabilities (1)

5,686

- Total liabilities $ 458,899 $ 456,339









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Sogou Inc. shareholders' equity

1,063,503

1,006,505 Total shareholders' equity

1,063,503

1,006,505 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,522,402

1,462,844

(1) The Company adopted ASU No. 2016-02, ''Leases" beginning January 1, 2019. The only major impact of the

standard is that assets and liabilities for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months are recognized

beginning January 1, 2019. The impact as of December 31, 2019 is approximately $13.3 million for right-of-use

assets, $6.1 million for current lease liabilities and $5.7 million for long-term lease liabilities.

SOGOU INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2019 Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2018

GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments(1) Adjustments(1) Adjustments(1) Gross profit $ 132,366 $ 255 $ 132,621 $ 125,611 $ 64 $ 125,675 $ 111,715 $ (47) $ 111,668





































Gross margin

44%





44%

40%





40%

38%





37%





































Operating expenses $ 94,951 $ (3,782) $ 91,169 $ 98,241 $ (4,152) $ 94,089 $ 99,337 $ (796) $ 98,541





































Operating income $ 37,415 $ 4,037 $ 41,452 $ 27,370 $ 4,216 $ 31,586 $ 12,378 $ 749 $ 13,127





































Operating margin

12%





14%

9%





10%

4%





4%





































Income tax expenses/(benefit) $ 1,953 $ - $ 1,953 $ 2,365 $ - $ 2,365 $ (3,579) $ - $ (3,579)





































Net income $ 34,989 $ 4,037 $ 39,026 $ 36,644 $ 4,216 $ 40,860 $ 26,393 $ 749 $ 27,142





































Net income attributable to

Sogou Inc. $ 34,989 $ 4,037 $ 39,026 $ 36,644 $ 4,216 $ 40,860 $ 26,393 $ 749 $ 27,142





































Net margin attributable to

Sogou Inc.

12%





13%

12%





13%

9%





9%

(1) To exclude share-based compensation expense. This non-GAAP adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.

SOGOU INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2018



GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments(1) Gross profit

$ 433,798 $ 473 $ 434,271 $ 430,688 $ 669 $ 431,357



























Gross margin



37%





37%

38%





38%



























Operating expenses

$ 369,363 $ (15,428) $ 353,935 $ 386,005 $ (13,535) $ 372,470



























Operating Profit

$ 64,435 $ 15,901 $ 80,336 $ 44,683 $ 14,204 $ 58,887



























Operating margin



5%





7%

4%





5%



























Income tax expense

$ 2,748 $ - $ 2,748 $ 1,153 $

$ 1,153



























Net income

$ 89,105 $ 15,901 $ 105,006 $ 98,781 $ 14,204 $ 112,985



























Net income attributable to

Sogou Inc.

$ 89,105 $ 15,901 $ 105,006 $ 98,781 $ 14,204 $ 112,985



























Net margin attributable to

Sogou Inc.



8%





9%

9%





10%

(1) To exclude share-based compensation expense. This non-GAAP adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.

-END-

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-301019503.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.